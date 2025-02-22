Air defense system in operation in Kyiv, debris falls in the city center

On Saturday, February 22, in the evening, air defense against enemy drones is being launched in the capital of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On Saturday, February 22, at 22:24, an air raid was declared in Kyiv, and explosions were heard in the city shortly after.

Loud in the capital. Air defense forces are working - written by Vitali Klitschko.

KCMA also reported on the work of air defense.

Air defense is active in Kyiv. For safety reasons, we strongly recommend staying in shelters - the post says.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported enemy UAVs flying towards Kyiv from the northeast.

At 23:20, the head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the wreckage of a Russian UAV fell in the Pechersk district in an open area.

Windows in a nearby non-residential building were damaged, no one was injured - Timur Tkachenko wrote.

Later, Vitali Klitschko said that the wreckage of the enemy UAV was found on the territory of the Hryshko National Botanical Garden.

"Emergency services are working at the scene. There are currently no casualties," the mayor added.

