Russian troops strike at Konstantinovka: at least 2 people killed and 4 wounded

On the morning of February 22, the Russian army carried out numerous air strikes on Konstantinovka, with two dead and four wounded. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

At least 2 people were killed and 4 wounded in today's strikes on Kostyantynivka, - Filashkin wrote.

The official noted that the attack took place in the morning. According to preliminary estimates, 10 high-rise buildings, 21 private houses, three industrial buildings, a shop, 16 garages, two power lines, two gas pipelines and 9 cars were damaged.

Filashkin suggested that there may still be people under the rubble, and the search operation is ongoing.

Recall

On February 20, Russian troops conducted 4 air strikes and artillery shelling on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. Four civilians were killed, and residential buildings, infrastructure, and businesses were damaged.