Air defense forces destroyed 47 of 90 enemy UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 drones, 47 of which were shot down by air defense forces. Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions were under attack.
On the night of March 16, the Russian army launched 90 drones of various types at the territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 47 enemy targets. This is reported by the Air Force, writes UNN.
47 UAVs were shot down, 33 did not reach their targets
Details
The Russians launched them from different types from the directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda.
The downing of 47 UAVs in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions has been confirmed.
According to the authorities, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions were affected by the Russian attack.
