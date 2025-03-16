Strike on Izyum: Russians killed a woman with kamikaze drones, there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On March 14, in the evening, Russian kamikaze drones hit a private house in Izyum. A 67-year-old woman died, two 17-year-old boys and a 76-year-old woman were injured.
The occupiers launched another attack on the civilian population of Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.
Details
On the evening of March 14 at 21:52, three enemy kamikaze drones, presumably "Geran-2", hit a private house in Izyum. The attack caused a large-scale fire.
According to preliminary data, a 67-year-old woman died, who suffered severe shrapnel wounds and an open fracture. She was hospitalized, but doctors failed to save her life.
Two 17-year-old boys and a 76-year-old woman were also injured. All the victims were hospitalized.
The occupiers carried out at least three hits on the residential sector. The fire engulfed several houses with a total area of 280 sq. m, and about one hectare of dry grass burned down.
Rescuers extinguished the fire. Emergency services are working at the scene.
