Air Defense, F-16s, HIMARS, and Technological Superiority: Ukraine and NATO Agree on Cooperation Priorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov met with NATO representatives to discuss defense assistance. Key cooperation priorities include strengthening air defense, developing Patriot, F-16s, and HIMARS, as well as joint work on technological superiority.

Air Defense, F-16s, HIMARS, and Technological Superiority: Ukraine and NATO Agree on Cooperation Priorities

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov met with NATO Senior Representative in Ukraine Patrick Turner and Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard – Commander of the NATO Special Mission for Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine and Commander of the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine (NSATU/SAG-U). This was reported on the Ministry of Defense website, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Fedorov thanked NATO for its consistent support and effective coordination of critically important defense assistance, particularly within the framework of the PURL initiative, through which Ukraine receives necessary ammunition for air defense.

The key priority now is sky protection, and for this, Ukraine is transforming the "small" air defense system. The parties agreed on key cooperation priorities - strengthening air defense, developing Patriot, F-16 and HIMARS, as well as joint work on technological superiority. Ukraine shares with partners unique combat experience, real battlefield data, and technological solutions that are already working

- said Fedorov.

It is indicated that a separate track is the coordination of the "Ramstein" format together with Germany and Great Britain - "to accelerate decision-making and the supply of necessary assistance for Ukraine."

Recall

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will take place on February 12 at NATO Headquarters. It will be hosted by Great Britain and Germany.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Great Britain
Germany
M142 HIMARS
F-16 Fighting Falcon