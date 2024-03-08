Air defense destroyed 33 of 37 Shahed UAVs at night

On the night of March 8, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 33/37 Shahed UAVs, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports UNN.

Details

On the night of March 8, 2024, russia attacked the territories of the southern and eastern regions of the country. The enemy used a variety of equipment, including one S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, two X-59 guided missiles and 37 Shahed-type attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

As a result of combat operations, the Ukrainian military shot down 33 Shahed UAVs over Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.

Add

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.

Air Force reports on UAV activity in the south