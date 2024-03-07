Air Force reports on UAV activity in the south
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the activity of Shahed drones in the south of the country.
Attention!
Shakhtys from Kherson region to Dnipropetrovs'k region, towards Kryvyi Rih!
A group of enemy UAVs is moving along the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, heading northwest.
Shahed's attack on Odesa region from the Black Sea continues!
Stay in shelters
