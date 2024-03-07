Air Force reports on UAV activity in the south

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the activity of the "Shahed" in the south of the country, UNN reports .

Attention!

Shakhtys from Kherson region to Dnipropetrovs'k region, towards Kryvyi Rih!

A group of enemy UAVs is moving along the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, heading northwest.

Shahed's attack on Odesa region from the Black Sea continues!

Stay in shelters

- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostile drones heading from the Black Sea towards Zatoka