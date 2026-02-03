Air defense and weapons: Fedorov, Rutte, and the defense ministers of Germany and Britain agreed on priorities before "Ramstein"

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey, and German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, UNN reports.

Key priorities for supporting Ukraine were discussed ahead of the next Ramstein format meeting. The focus is on concrete solutions that save lives and strengthen defense capabilities right now. - Fedorov reported.

The head of the Ministry of Defense outlined Ukraine's priorities:

strengthening air defense. We continue to coordinate with partners on the urgent acquisition of additional air defense assets, including interceptors, to protect the Ukrainian sky. We expect significant contributions during Ramstein;

PURL funding. We have identified key goals for work within the PURL program. We expect to attract support in 2026 for the purchase of critically important weapons;

European resources. The possibility of directing funds from the EU support package of €90 billion to Ukraine's priority defense needs was specifically noted.

2025 was the most productive year in terms of international aid, with $45 billion. In 2026, partners are determined to provide an even higher level of support. I thank NATO, Great Britain, and Germany for their critically important assistance to Ukraine and their leadership in the Ramstein format. - Fedorov summarized.

