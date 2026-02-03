Air defense and weapons: Fedorov, Rutte, and the defense ministers of Germany and Britain agreed on priorities before "Ramstein"

$42.970.16
06:25 PM • 1626 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM • 7378 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 10203 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 8506 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 17604 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 25344 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 15785 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 23702 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 33892 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 31667 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
Second round of talks in Abu Dhabi: Peskov revealed who is part of the Russian delegationFebruary 3, 10:54 AM • 10723 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 16656 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 17036 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhoto02:20 PM • 8610 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 15117 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 15147 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 17066 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 59856 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 69016 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 52978 views
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
China
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage06:03 PM • 1696 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"Video04:57 PM • 2908 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhoto02:20 PM • 8636 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 16671 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 30859 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
Shahed-136

Air defense and weapons: Fedorov, Rutte, and the defense ministers of Germany and Britain agreed on priorities before "Ramstein"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Mykhailo Fedorov held talks with the NATO Secretary General and the defense ministers of Britain and Germany. Key priorities for supporting Ukraine were discussed ahead of the "Ramstein" meeting.

Air defense and weapons: Fedorov, Rutte, and the defense ministers of Germany and Britain agreed on priorities before "Ramstein"

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey, and German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, UNN reports.

Key priorities for supporting Ukraine were discussed ahead of the next Ramstein format meeting. The focus is on concrete solutions that save lives and strengthen defense capabilities right now.

- Fedorov reported.

"Ready to provide support quickly": NATO Secretary General Rutte assured that attention is not diverted from Ukraine03.02.26, 11:58 • 2830 views

The head of the Ministry of Defense outlined Ukraine's priorities:

  • strengthening air defense. We continue to coordinate with partners on the urgent acquisition of additional air defense assets, including interceptors, to protect the Ukrainian sky. We expect significant contributions during Ramstein;
    • PURL funding. We have identified key goals for work within the PURL program. We expect to attract support in 2026 for the purchase of critically important weapons;
      • European resources. The possibility of directing funds from the EU support package of €90 billion to Ukraine's priority defense needs was specifically noted.

        2025 was the most productive year in terms of international aid, with $45 billion. In 2026, partners are determined to provide an even higher level of support. I thank NATO, Great Britain, and Germany for their critically important assistance to Ukraine and their leadership in the Ramstein format.

        - Fedorov summarized.

        Rutte named "three levels" of security guarantees for Ukraine03.02.26, 16:49 • 2342 views

        Antonina Tumanova

        War in UkrainePolitics
        Technology
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        John Healey
        Mark Rutte
        Mykhailo Fedorov
        NATO
        European Union
        Boris Pistorius
        Great Britain
        Germany
        Ukraine