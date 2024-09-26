Air alert declared in Kyiv and across Ukraine, explosion reported in the capital

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and across Ukraine, and an explosion has been reported in the capital, UNN reports.

Details

"Explosion in Kyiv," Suspilne reported.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile threat throughout Ukraine amid the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K.

"The Kinzhal missile is headed for Khmelnytsky region," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

"Kinzhal missile, another launch", - the Ukrainian Air Force added.

In the capital, air defense destroyed about 10 enemy drones during a night attack