Agreement on Centennial Cooperation between Ukraine and the UK: what does it provide for

The signed agreement on the centennial cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, in particular, provides for strengthening security and reaching consensus on NATO membership and building a partnership in the field of maritime security, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Thus, the century-old agreement provides, in particular:

⦁ Strengthening defense capabilities

⦁ Strengthening security and building consensus on Ukraine's membership in NATO

⦁ Building partnerships in maritime security

⦁ Strengthening economic and trade cooperation

⦁ Strengthening cooperation on energy, climate and the transition to clean energy

⦁ Strengthening cooperation in the area of justice and prosecution

⦁ Countering foreign information manipulation and interference

The Declaration on a Distinctive Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland states that:

⦁ The United Kingdom will expand its contribution to the modern fighter jet coalition, including intensifying language training, helping coalition partners increase the number of F-16s for Ukraine, and exploring the possibility of supplying Ukraine with other fighter jets used by NATO.

⦁ The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with annual military assistance of at least £3 billion per year until 2030/31 and for as long as necessary to support Ukraine.

⦁ The United Kingdom will work with Ukraine to identify common military needs, and work together to expand the range of capabilities and technologies we can develop together. Participants will consider options for the deployment and maintenance of defense infrastructure in Ukraine, including military bases, logistics depots, reserve military equipment storage and military reserve stocks. These facilities can be used to strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries in the event of a significant military threat.

⦁ Throughout the duration of the Declaration, no participant will be left alone in the face of an attack or aggression. If one of the Participants is attacked in violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law, both Participants will consult within 24 hours to determine the measures necessary to counter or deter the aggression. Each participant, acting in accordance with its legal requirements, will provide each other with rapid and sustained security assistance, modern military equipment, if necessary, and economic assistance.

Context

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer signed an agreement on a century of cooperation on Thursday, January 16, in Kyiv.

The British government claimedthat Starmer and Zelenskyy would sign a "100-year partnership" agreement in Kyiv, covering areas such as defense, science, energy, and trade. And that the agreement is part of the guarantees and will help ensure that Ukraine "will never again be vulnerable to the brutality that Russia has inflicted on it.