Agreement on Centennial Cooperation between Ukraine and the UK: what does it provide for

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122532 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113204 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121220 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122784 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107349 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150410 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104097 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113699 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106216 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134614 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104061 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111040 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108755 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122532 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150410 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179912 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169392 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108755 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111040 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134614 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128773 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146449 views
Agreement on Centennial Cooperation between Ukraine and the UK: what does it provide for

Agreement on Centennial Cooperation between Ukraine and the UK: what does it provide for

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32043 views

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed a historic agreement on cooperation for 100 years. The document provides for annual military aid of 3 billion pounds, mutual support in case of aggression, and cooperation in seven key areas.

The signed agreement on the centennial cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, in particular, provides for strengthening security and reaching consensus on NATO membership and building a partnership in the field of maritime security, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Thus, the century-old agreement provides, in particular:

⦁ Strengthening defense capabilities

⦁ Strengthening security and building consensus on Ukraine's membership in NATO

⦁ Building partnerships in maritime security

⦁ Strengthening economic and trade cooperation

⦁ Strengthening cooperation on energy, climate and the transition to clean energy

⦁ Strengthening cooperation in the area of justice and prosecution

⦁ Countering foreign information manipulation and interference

The Declaration on a Distinctive Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland states that:

⦁ The United Kingdom will expand its contribution to the modern fighter jet coalition, including intensifying language training, helping coalition partners increase the number of F-16s for Ukraine, and exploring the possibility of supplying Ukraine with other fighter jets used by NATO.

⦁ The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with annual military assistance of at least £3 billion per year until 2030/31 and for as long as necessary to support Ukraine.

⦁ The United Kingdom will work with Ukraine to identify common military needs, and work together to expand the range of capabilities and technologies we can develop together. Participants will consider options for the deployment and maintenance of defense infrastructure in Ukraine, including military bases, logistics depots, reserve military equipment storage and military reserve stocks. These facilities can be used to strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries in the event of a significant military threat.

⦁ Throughout the duration of the Declaration, no participant will be left alone in the face of an attack or aggression. If one of the Participants is attacked in violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law, both Participants will consult within 24 hours to determine the measures necessary to counter or deter the aggression. Each participant, acting in accordance with its legal requirements, will provide each other with rapid and sustained security assistance, modern military equipment, if necessary, and economic assistance.

Context

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer signed an agreement on a century of cooperation on Thursday, January 16, in Kyiv.

The British government claimedthat Starmer and Zelenskyy would sign a "100-year partnership" agreement in Kyiv, covering areas such as defense, science, energy, and trade. And that the agreement is part of the guarantees and will help ensure that Ukraine "will never again be vulnerable to the brutality that Russia has inflicted on it.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomyPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
natoNATO
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising