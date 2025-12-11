AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continues

Soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine raised the Ukrainian flag in the center of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. At the same time, the situation in Pokrovsk, as well as in Myrnohrad, continues to remain very difficult, reports UNN with reference to the "Skelya" regiment and the "East" troop grouping.

Details

The press center of the regiment published a video of the raising of the State Flag of Ukraine in Pokrovsk.

Despite the Kremlin's lies about the "capture" of the city, Ukraine is fighting, will fight, and will not give its territory to the occupiers - the message says.

At the same time, as noted in the "East" troop grouping, the defense of Pokrovsk continues - the Defense Forces of Ukraine control the northern part of the city. Search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are ongoing.

In the Myrnohrad area, the situation remains difficult.

Ukrainian units continue to perform their assigned tasks and hold their lines. The enemy is conducting intensive assault operations, trying to penetrate and gain a foothold on the southeastern outskirts of the city. The Defense Forces are destroying enemy assault groups using all available means - the message says.

Despite the complexity of the situation, additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized for uninterrupted supply of our units with everything necessary and timely evacuation, added the "East" troop grouping.

Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group