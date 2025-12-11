$42.280.10
11:00 AM • 1946 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 3858 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 16923 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 16113 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 17816 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 26812 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 40991 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 36462 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 37056 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 30929 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Fighters of the 'Skelya' assault regiment raised the Ukrainian flag in the center of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. At the same time, the situation in the region remains difficult. Battles are also ongoing for Myrnohrad.

AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continues

Soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine raised the Ukrainian flag in the center of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. At the same time, the situation in Pokrovsk, as well as in Myrnohrad, continues to remain very difficult, reports UNN with reference to the "Skelya" regiment and the "East" troop grouping.

Details

The press center of the regiment published a video of the raising of the State Flag of Ukraine in Pokrovsk.

Despite the Kremlin's lies about the "capture" of the city, Ukraine is fighting, will fight, and will not give its territory to the occupiers

- the message says.

At the same time, as noted in the "East" troop grouping, the defense of Pokrovsk continues - the Defense Forces of Ukraine control the northern part of the city. Search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are ongoing.

In the Myrnohrad area, the situation remains difficult.

Ukrainian units continue to perform their assigned tasks and hold their lines. The enemy is conducting intensive assault operations, trying to penetrate and gain a foothold on the southeastern outskirts of the city. The Defense Forces are destroying enemy assault groups using all available means

- the message says.

Despite the complexity of the situation, additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized for uninterrupted supply of our units with everything necessary and timely evacuation, added the "East" troop grouping.

Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group12/10/25, 1:00 PM • 15929 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine