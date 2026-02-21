$43.270.00
Publications
Exclusives
AFU destroyed Russian ships, planes, and MLRS in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck two Project 22460 "Okhotnik" border patrol ships in Inkerman and two Be-12 aircraft at the Yevpatoria Aircraft Repair Plant. A Tornado-S MLRS was also destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia region.

AFU destroyed Russian ships, planes, and MLRS in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia - General Staff
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike military targets and equipment of the Russian occupation forces in the occupied territories as part of systematic work to reduce the combat capabilities of the aggressor state. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On the night of February 21, two border patrol ships of project 22460 "Okhotnik" of the enemy were hit in the area of the Crimean city of Inkerman. The targets were hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Two Be-12 aircraft were hit on the territory of the Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant. In the area of the village of Astrakhanka, Zaporizhzhia region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit a "Tornado-S" multiple launch rocket system of the Russian army.

Enemy losses and the final extent of the damage are being clarified.

Recall

On the night of February 21, explosions occurred in Russian Udmurtia on the territory of the strategic "Votkinsk Plant". Workshops No. 22 and No. 36, where the final assembly of missile technology is carried out, were hit.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the strikes were carried out with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Yevpatoria
Armed Forces of Ukraine