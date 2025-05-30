After Ukraine, putin may invade a NATO country: the biggest threat is in Lithuania - Petraeus

Former CIA Director and renowned General David Petraeus warns that if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he may launch an invasion of a NATO country, with Lithuania being the most at risk. He also criticized the US's hesitation to arm Kyiv and called Russia's losses "unbelievable."

Russia may launch an invasion of this Baltic state to test the West's resolve or before a wider offensive.

We have seen three cases where the US President threatened that in two weeks we will have to apply a different approach. "- Petraeus said, speaking at the Policy Exchange think tank in London.

We'll see what actually happens this time. The US also took too long to make individual decisions, such as the M1 (Abrams) tanks. There were no more MiGs in Europe that we could provide to them (Ukrainians), we had to supply F-16s. Even a blind man in the dark could see that it should have been the F-16 "- he noted.

The same applies to multiple launch rocket systems, advanced conventional munitions and the lifting of restrictions on use. This was very disadvantageous for the Ukrainians. Every time they had to ask and wait, and then we said "no", then "maybe", and then eventually they got it "- added Petraeus.

The former CIA chief noted that "they should have been given so much" that the Ukrainians could change the dynamics on the battlefield and show Moscow that Russian troops cannot achieve more on the battlefield than is acceptable to them. However, he also added that "what is acceptable to them is quite astronomical."

Petraeus stated that Russia's goal was to overthrow Zelenskyy in order to "install a puppet leader and control the whole of Ukraine."

Once that is done, you will see them focus on one of the Baltic countries. Lithuania was prominent in his speeches, and we should have listened to her much more. Russia's losses are unbelievable. It is believed that almost a million Russians have died on the battlefield, including 500,000 who have been killed or are unfit to be on the front lines "- he summarized.

