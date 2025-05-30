After Ukraine, putin may invade a NATO country: the biggest threat is in Lithuania - Petraeus

$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 2646 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11744 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 16583 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 16596 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31429 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41630 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 26154 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27807 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152493 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164037 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 26635 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19797 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19706 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 10637 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10640 views
Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 746 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10771 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 16596 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 31429 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41630 views
Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Boris Pistorius

Ukraine

United States

Germany

Kyiv

Black Sea

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 2548 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19802 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19882 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 116789 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 109371 views
Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Telegram

Starlink

Shahed-136

After Ukraine, putin may invade a NATO country: the biggest threat is in Lithuania - Petraeus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Former CIA chief Petraeus believes that if successful in Ukraine, putin may attack Lithuania. He criticized the US delay in arming and emphasized the huge losses of the russian federation.

After Ukraine, putin may invade a NATO country: the biggest threat is in Lithuania - Petraeus

Former CIA Director and renowned General David Petraeus warns that if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he may launch an invasion of a NATO country, with Lithuania being the most at risk. He also criticized the US's hesitation to arm Kyiv and called Russia's losses "unbelievable."

This is reported by UNN with reference to an interview with David Petraeus in the Dailymail. He said that Russia may launch an invasion of this Baltic state to test the West's resolve or before a wider offensive.

We have seen three cases where the US President threatened that in two weeks we will have to apply a different approach.

"- Petraeus said, speaking at the Policy Exchange think tank in London.

We'll see what actually happens this time. The US also took too long to make individual decisions, such as the M1 (Abrams) tanks. There were no more MiGs in Europe that we could provide to them (Ukrainians), we had to supply F-16s. Even a blind man in the dark could see that it should have been the F-16

"- he noted.

The same applies to multiple launch rocket systems, advanced conventional munitions and the lifting of restrictions on use. This was very disadvantageous for the Ukrainians. Every time they had to ask and wait, and then we said "no", then "maybe", and then eventually they got it

"- added Petraeus. 

The former CIA chief noted that "they should have been given so much" that the Ukrainians could change the dynamics on the battlefield and show Moscow that Russian troops cannot achieve more on the battlefield than is acceptable to them. However, he also added that "what is acceptable to them is quite astronomical."

Petraeus stated that Russia's goal was to overthrow Zelenskyy in order to "install a puppet leader and control the whole of Ukraine."

Once that is done, you will see them focus on one of the Baltic countries. Lithuania was prominent in his speeches, and we should have listened to her much more. Russia's losses are unbelievable. It is believed that almost a million Russians have died on the battlefield, including 500,000 who have been killed or are unfit to be on the front lines

"- he summarized.

Russia demands guarantees from the West regarding NATO non-expansion - Kellogg30.05.25, 10:48 • 2030 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarNews of the World
M1 Abrams
NATO
Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
London
F-16 Fighting Falcon
