Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment
Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia demands guarantees from the West regarding NATO non-expansion - Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 172 views

Russia demands guarantees from the West that NATO will not expand eastward as a condition for ending the war. Kellogg called it a "fair concern", but Ukraine's accession to the Alliance is not being discussed.

Russia demands guarantees from the West regarding NATO non-expansion - Kellogg

Moscow demands guarantees from Western leaders regarding the non-expansion of NATO to the east - as one of the conditions for ending the war. This was stated in an interview with ABC News by the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, reports UNN.

Details

Keith Kellogg said that Russia wants the West to officially commit not to expand NATO to the east. He called it a "fair concern," but emphasized that the issue of Ukraine's accession to the Alliance is not currently being discussed.

And we are not the only country that says so. You know, I can name you four NATO countries, and it takes 32 out of 32 to allow entry into NATO. And we have seen other countries say: "No, we are not quite sure about this"

- Kellogg explained.

In turn, the Russians are concerned not only about Ukraine's accession to NATO, but also about other countries bordering Russia.

They are talking about Georgia, Moldova, they are obviously talking about Ukraine. We say: "Okay, comprehensively, you know, we can stop the expansion of NATO approaching your border." This concerns their security. But this is the president's decision

- Kellogg added.

He also expressed hope that the next round of negotiations with Moscow will lead to tangible results.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: the US, Britain, France and Germany will be present at the level of security advisors - Kellogg 30.05.25, 05:25 • 9358 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

