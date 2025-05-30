Russia demands guarantees from the West regarding NATO non-expansion - Kellogg

Moscow demands guarantees from Western leaders regarding the non-expansion of NATO to the east - as one of the conditions for ending the war. This was stated in an interview with ABC News by the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, reports UNN.

Details

Keith Kellogg said that Russia wants the West to officially commit not to expand NATO to the east. He called it a "fair concern," but emphasized that the issue of Ukraine's accession to the Alliance is not currently being discussed.

And we are not the only country that says so. You know, I can name you four NATO countries, and it takes 32 out of 32 to allow entry into NATO. And we have seen other countries say: "No, we are not quite sure about this" - Kellogg explained.

In turn, the Russians are concerned not only about Ukraine's accession to NATO, but also about other countries bordering Russia.

They are talking about Georgia, Moldova, they are obviously talking about Ukraine. We say: "Okay, comprehensively, you know, we can stop the expansion of NATO approaching your border." This concerns their security. But this is the president's decision - Kellogg added.

He also expressed hope that the next round of negotiations with Moscow will lead to tangible results.

