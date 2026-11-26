The "BLUMI" group of companies announced the cessation of product manufacturing in Ukraine following the fifth attack on its facility. The strike destroyed production premises and equipment that cannot be restored. No people were injured. The company reported this, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the latest attack occurred yesterday and was the fifth in total. Although no employees were injured, the production facilities suffered critical damage.

Due to the destruction of the premises and equipment, the company decided to completely cease manufacturing products in Ukraine.

The decision applies to all brands of the "BLUMI" group of companies: "Snow Panda," "Gentle Touch," "Zoo Zoo," "Helper," and "Helper Professional."

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