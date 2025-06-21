After Russia's night attack on Kremenchuk, dangerous cluster munitions are found: consequences shown

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Poltava region, where the enemy targeted Kremenchuk overnight, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing footage from the scene. Meanwhile, the local police warn: dangerous cluster munitions have been found in the Kremenchuk district after the night enemy strike, writes UNN.

Details

"Tonight, the enemy carried out another massive combined attack on Poltavshchyna. (...) The elimination of the consequences of the shelling continues," the State Emergency Service reported.

"After the night combined shelling of the Kremenchuk district, cases of detection of cluster elements from ammunition are recorded on its territory. Such means of destruction pose a mortal danger to human life and health," emphasized the Main Directorate of the National Police in Poltava region.

They, as indicated, look like metal spheres about 10 cm in diameter. They resemble toys or balls, which makes them especially dangerous for children.

Forbidden: to touch suspicious objects; to move or carry them; to approach them or allow others to do so.

In case of detection of a suspicious object, the police urge to immediately call "102" or contact the State Emergency Service. Poltava police also appealed to parents and guardians: to explain to children that touching unfamiliar objects is life-threatening and to take care that they know how to act in case of detection of explosive objects.

Addition

In the Kremenchuk district, according to the State Emergency Service, direct hits were recorded, as well as falling debris on energy infrastructure facilities and in open areas.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk district: one person wounded

Units of the State Emergency Service, as indicated, were promptly involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

"One person sustained injuries of moderate severity," the State Emergency Service noted.

