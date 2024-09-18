After Romania, Sibiga will go to Slovakia: what will she talk about
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will visit Slovakia on September 18. He will discuss support for Ukraine, the Peace Formula, Euro-Atlantic integration, and bilateral projects with the country's leadership.
On September 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will pay his first foreign visit to Slovakia. He is scheduled to meet with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico and Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.
Reportedly, the main topics of the talks will be:
- Supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression
- Slovakia's role in implementing Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula
- Ukraine's path to EU and NATO membership
- Bilateral projects under the Roadmap for Cooperation.
"This visit is an important step towards strengthening good neighborly relations and Ukraine's integration into Euro-Atlantic structures," the Foreign Ministry added.
