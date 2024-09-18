ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
After Romania, Sibiga will go to Slovakia: what will she talk about

After Romania, Sibiga will go to Slovakia: what will she talk about

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will visit Slovakia on September 18. He will discuss support for Ukraine, the Peace Formula, Euro-Atlantic integration, and bilateral projects with the country's leadership.

On September 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will pay his first foreign visit to Slovakia. He is scheduled to meet with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico and Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Reportedly, the main topics of the talks will be:

  • Supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression
  • Slovakia's role in implementing Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula
  • Ukraine's path to EU and NATO membership
  • Bilateral projects under the Roadmap for Cooperation.

"This visit is an important step towards strengthening good neighborly relations and Ukraine's integration into Euro-Atlantic structures," the Foreign Ministry added.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

