After Romania, Sibiga will go to Slovakia: what will she talk about

On September 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will pay his first foreign visit to Slovakia. He is scheduled to meet with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico and Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Reportedly, the main topics of the talks will be:

Supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression

Slovakia's role in implementing Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula

Ukraine's path to EU and NATO membership

Bilateral projects under the Roadmap for Cooperation.

"This visit is an important step towards strengthening good neighborly relations and Ukraine's integration into Euro-Atlantic structures," the Foreign Ministry added.

Sibiga and Romanian Prime Minister: discuss border control, defense cooperation, freedom of navigation