Sibiga and Romanian Prime Minister: discuss border control, defense cooperation, freedom of navigation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. The parties discussed joint border control, defense cooperation, and freedom of navigation. Sybiga wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

As a follow-up to their dialog with Denys Shmyhal, he met with Marcel Csolaku. They discussed joint border control, defense cooperation, and freedom of navigation. They agreed to hold a bilateral intergovernmental meeting with the prospect of further involving Moldova in a trilateral format - Sibiga said.

Recall

During his first foreign visit to Romania , Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu. The diplomats discussed energy sustainability and military assistance to Ukraine.