After 9 years of captivity: Bohdan Kovalchuk, seized by Russians at 17, returned home

A man whom the Russians captured when he was 17 years old has returned to Ukraine. The man was in captivity for nine years. This was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Imagine, 9 years in captivity, where this guy got as a teenager. A Ukrainian, whom the Russians captured at the age of 17, Bohdan Kovalchuk, returned home. - Yermak reported.

The head of the Presidential Office reported that as a teenager, this man lived in Yasynuvata. He tried to go to Toretsk to finish his studies and get a diploma. He was captured by pro-Russian militants at a checkpoint.

The guy was accused of allegedly working for the SBU, specifically of undermining cars and the building of the occupation "police."

Now he is in Ukraine. He is needed here. The Russians stole so much time from him. We are working to bring all our people back from captivity. - Yermak noted.

Addition

Ukraine rescued a group of children from temporarily occupied territories, including a boy whose mother died and father lost his legs. Among them are also children whose guardians were threatened for refusing Russian documents.

A mother with four children aged from one and a half to 15 years left the temporarily occupied territory, where the family lived under constant pressure. The children saw their father for the first time in over three years.