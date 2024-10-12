African swine fever detected in Poltava region, quarantine introduced in three villages
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Mylovydivka, Kremenchuk district, 10 pigs died due to African swine fever. Quarantine was introduced in three villages and a surveillance zone was established in other settlements of the district.
Ten pigs died in the village of Milovidivka in Poltava region. DNA of the African swine fever virus was detected. Quarantine was introduced in three villages. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service in Poltava region.
Details
On October 11, ten pigs were reportedly found dead in the village of Mylovydivka in Kremenchuk district on the territory of a private household .
“According to the report on the results of the study of pathological (biological) material No. 002912 p.m./24 of 10.10.2024 - the Regional State Laboratory of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Poltava region, DNA of the African swine fever virus was detected in the pathological material taken from the corpse of a dead sow,” the report says.
The minutes of the meeting of the State Emergency Anti-Epizootic Commission under the Kremenchuk District Military Administration of October 11, 2024, No. 30 declared the territory of the settlements of Horislavtsi, Korzhivka, Olefirivka of the Pishchanska agricultural community, Kremenchuk district, Poltava region, as the protection zone of the epizootic focus of the ASF unfavorable point and established quarantine for a period of 40 days.
An observation zone was also established for the following settlements: Myrne, Vilna Tereshkivka, Panivka, Rokyto-Donivka, Mayborodivka, Pashchenivka, Yalyntsi of Pishchanske village council and Pohrebivske of Hradyzka village council of Kremenchuk district, Poltava region.
Recall
On the Donetsk highway in Dnipro , an accident occurred with a three-tiered truck transporting pigs. Many animals were killed, some ran away, the driver was not injured, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
In Germany, a couple is tested for infection with the deadly African Marburg virus03.10.24, 10:37 • 15060 views