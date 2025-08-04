Affects health from infants to the elderly: "plastic crisis" costs $1.5 trillion and pressures the world

A new expert report warns that plastic production has increased more than 200-fold and is a serious and insufficiently recognized human health problem.

UNN reports with reference to The Guardian and Lancet.

Details

The world is in a "plastic crisis" that causes illness and death in people of all ages, and causes at least $1.5 trillion in damage annually.

The acceleration of plastic production since 1950 has increased more than 200-fold. - stated in the Lancet review.

It is also indicated that there is a risk that by 2060, plastic production could triple, reaching over a billion tons per year.

Reference

Plastic has many important uses. For example:

the production of single-use plastic products is rapidly growing;

beverage bottles and fast-food containers are widely used.

As a result, plastic pollution has rapidly increased. 8 billion tons of plastic now pollute the entire planet - from the top of Everest to the deepest ocean trench, the review says.

At the same time, less than 10% of plastic is recycled.

Plastic restrictions in question, countries have not yet overcome differences

The 6th round of negotiations between more than 100 countries on concluding a global treaty on restrictions in plastic production will take place soon.

The negotiations are accompanied by deep disagreements - writes The Guardian.

There are those who support restrictions on plastic production. There are also oil states, such as Saudi Arabia, that oppose this proposal. It seems that oil states and plastic industry lobbyists have so far successfully disrupted the negotiations.

Expert comment

We know a lot about the scale and severity of the health and environmental impacts of plastic pollution. Vulnerable populations, especially infants and children, suffer the most. This leads to huge economic costs for society. We are obliged to act in response Professor Philip Landrigan, pediatrician and epidemiologist at Boston College in the USA, lead author of the new Lancet report.

Recall

Plastic not only pollutes the environment, but also contributes to global climate warming.

