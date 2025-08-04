Affects health from infants to the elderly: "plastic crisis" costs $1.5 trillion and pressures the world

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
01:37 AM • 8908 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 29653 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 181204 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 255798 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 133382 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 189743 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 398227 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 339087 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 136652 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 115538 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
65%
750mm
Popular news
Russian troops reduced the intensity of assaults and changed tactics on the front - DeepStatePhotoAugust 3, 09:08 PM • 19021 views
83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trapAugust 4, 12:27 AM • 14944 views
Russian UAV attacked a young woman in KhersonAugust 4, 12:39 AM • 19867 views
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilot02:53 AM • 13368 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhoto05:54 AM • 10422 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 130060 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 181223 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 398236 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 216068 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 339100 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 255811 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 99982 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 136245 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 148629 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 220828 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
M1 Abrams
Boeing AH-64 Apache
MIM-104 Patriot

Affects health from infants to the elderly: "plastic crisis" costs $1.5 trillion and pressures the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Plastic production has increased more than 200-fold since 1950, causing illness and death, and inflicting at least $1.5 trillion in damage annually. Negotiations for a global treaty to limit plastic production are accompanied by deep disagreements between countries.

Affects health from infants to the elderly: "plastic crisis" costs $1.5 trillion and pressures the world

A new expert report warns that plastic production has increased more than 200-fold and is a serious and insufficiently recognized human health problem.

UNN reports with reference to The Guardian and Lancet.

Details

The world is in a "plastic crisis" that causes illness and death in people of all ages, and causes at least $1.5 trillion in damage annually.

The acceleration of plastic production since 1950 has increased more than 200-fold.

- stated in the Lancet review.

It is also indicated that there is a risk that by 2060, plastic production could triple, reaching over a billion tons per year.

Reference

Plastic has many important uses. For example:

  • the production of single-use plastic products is rapidly growing;
    • beverage bottles and fast-food containers are widely used.

      As a result, plastic pollution has rapidly increased. 8 billion tons of plastic now pollute the entire planet - from the top of Everest to the deepest ocean trench, the review says.

      At the same time, less than 10% of plastic is recycled.

      Plastic restrictions in question, countries have not yet overcome differences

      The 6th round of negotiations between more than 100 countries on concluding a global treaty on restrictions in plastic production will take place soon.

      The negotiations are accompanied by deep disagreements

      - writes The Guardian.

      There are those who support restrictions on plastic production. There are also oil states, such as Saudi Arabia, that oppose this proposal. It seems that oil states and plastic industry lobbyists have so far successfully disrupted the negotiations.

      Expert comment

      We know a lot about the scale and severity of the health and environmental impacts of plastic pollution. Vulnerable populations, especially infants and children, suffer the most. This leads to huge economic costs for society. We are obliged to act in response

      Professor Philip Landrigan, pediatrician and epidemiologist at Boston College in the USA, lead author of the new Lancet report.

      Recall

      Plastic not only pollutes the environment, but also contributes to global climate warming.

      New research has shown that the climate crisis threatens bananas. Almost two-thirds of the territories in Latin America may become unsuitable for growing bananas by 2080.

      2023 set records for climate threats to human health. Experts call on governments to reorient finances from fossil fuels to clean energy.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      HealthWeather and environment
      The Guardian
      Saudi Arabia
      United States