“Admission” to a university in Poland for $10,000: Kyiv eliminates a scheme to smuggle conscripts abroad
Kyiv • UNN
A 24-year-old law student offered to help with fake admission to a Polish university for $10,000. He was detained after receiving part of the money from his “clients.
In Kyiv, a law student offered to help men in fictitiously entering a Polish university in order to travel abroad for $10,000, and was detained, UNN reports citing the Kyiv prosecutor's office.
... a 24-year-old student who, together with unidentified persons, organized a scheme for the illegal transportation of persons liable for military service across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was exposed
Kropyvnytskyi exposes head of military registration and enlistment commission who sold “white” military tickets for evaders13.09.24, 14:42 • 14398 views
Details
According to the criminal proceedings, the suspect promised potential "clients" unimpeded travel abroad by "fictitiously" entering a higher education institution in Poland. The man estimated his services at $10,000 per potential student. The suspect was looking for clients mainly among young men who wanted to go abroad.
In addition to money, he took from the "clients" the entire package of documents required for admission to study, and later promised to provide an invitation from a Polish university, which would be the basis for traveling abroad.
In Zakarpattia, fugitives who have tried to cross the border several times were detained11.10.24, 02:18 • 19665 views
According to the prosecutor's office, the man came to negotiations with potential students in business class cars that did not belong to him, trying to impress the "clients".
In the course of control over the commission of a criminal offense, after receiving part of the money, the 24-year-old man was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.
The issue of choosing a measure of restraint against the suspect is currently being decided.
The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the suspect's accomplices are being identified.
Liability for smuggling fugitives abroad: what the law wants and how it is punished in practice17.10.24, 14:05 • 161830 views