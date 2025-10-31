Adjusted Russian attacks on energy facilities in Vinnytsia region: SBU detained FSB agent

The counterintelligence of the Security Service and the National Police detained an FSB agent who was adjusting Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure of the Vinnytsia region. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the Russian shelling was directed by a 46-year-old unemployed woman who came to the attention of the enemy when she was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. - the message says.

The main task of the defendant was to conduct additional reconnaissance at several energy-generating facilities in the region that provide light and heat to most of the region.

While near potential "targets," the agent photographed them and sent the images along with the coordinates to her FSB handler.

SBU officers detained the defendant "red-handed" when she was inspecting the territory of one of the energy facilities to ascertain its technical condition.

It was established that after a massive Russian attack, the perpetrator was supposed to arrive in the Haisyn district to record the consequences of enemy strikes.

SBU investigators informed the perpetrator of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The defendant is in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

On October 30, after a massive Russian attack, a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia was damaged, and two households suffered minor damage. In Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, due to the attack, there were interruptions in electricity, water, and heat.