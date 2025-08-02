Adjusted combined Russian strikes on Odesa: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison

According to materials from military counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine, another Russian agent received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. On the orders of the FSB, she prepared coordinates for massive missile and drone attacks on Odesa. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, the main targets of the enemy were the basing points of the Ukrainian Marine Corps, Ukrainian border guards, and military recruitment centers.

To adjust the air strikes, the occupiers recruited a 39-year-old unemployed Odesa resident, who was waiting for the occupation of the port city and wrote about it in Telegram channels - reports the Security Service of Ukraine.

It was documented how the woman, under the guise of walks with her 6-year-old son, photographed military objects with her phone camera and marked their coordinates on Google Maps.

In exchange for fulfilling all enemy tasks, the agent received "guarantees" from her curator of assistance with her departure to Russia through third countries - the post says.

However, SBU officers thwarted the enemy's plans and detained the suspect.

During searches, her phone and tablet, which she used to communicate with the enemy, were seized.

Based on the evidence collected by Security Service investigators, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Recall

The SBU counterintelligence detained a Russian strike spotter in Kharkiv, who provided the occupiers with the location of a city council unit. The 45-year-old unemployed woman was recruited via Telegram and maintained contact with the occupiers through a chatbot.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a resident was detained who was adjusting airstrikes and preparing explosives for terrorist attacks on the instructions of the FSB. She faces imprisonment under the article on treason.

Russian special services' new tactics: trying to recruit Ukrainians by posing as the SSU The Russian special services are resorting to new methods of subversive activities, trying to recruit Ukrainian citizens. To do this, they impersonate representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). The SSU press center reported this. According to the SSU, the occupiers are creating fake accounts on social networks and messengers, using the symbols of the SSU and the Ukrainian state. From these accounts, they are trying to enter into contact with Ukrainian citizens, in particular, with internally displaced persons, in order to obtain information about the deployment of the Defense Forces, the socio-political situation, and other sensitive data. The attackers are trying to gain trust by sending fake "certificates" and other forged documents. The SSU emphasizes that all information about the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine is published only on official channels. In particular, on the website ssu.gov.ua and on official social media pages. The Security Service of Ukraine urges citizens to be vigilant and check the information received from unknown sources. If you receive suspicious messages, you should immediately report them to the SSU.