Adjusted combined Russian strikes on Odesa: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison

Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM • 65291 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM • 70721 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM • 45290 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 59069 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM • 120534 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM • 65965 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
August 1, 05:15 AM • 154380 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 151119 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131512 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Tags
Authors
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 51587 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 54404 views
"Zeroing out": intelligence officers intercepted an order from an occupation commander to execute captured UkrainiansVideoAugust 1, 04:36 PM • 5432 views
In Moscow, the body of actor Maxim Glotov, a native of Odesa who supported Russia's policy, was found05:30 PM • 6030 views
Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"05:36 PM • 21577 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
August 1, 08:17 AM
Adjusted combined Russian strikes on Odesa: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The woman collected coordinates for massive missile and drone attacks on Odesa, targeting military facilities. She was detained, communication devices were seized, and she was convicted of treason.

Adjusted combined Russian strikes on Odesa: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison

According to materials from military counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine, another Russian agent received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. On the orders of the FSB, she prepared coordinates for massive missile and drone attacks on Odesa. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU. 

Details

According to the case materials, the main targets of the enemy were the basing points of the Ukrainian Marine Corps, Ukrainian border guards, and military recruitment centers.

To adjust the air strikes, the occupiers recruited a 39-year-old unemployed Odesa resident, who was waiting for the occupation of the port city and wrote about it in Telegram channels

- reports the Security Service of Ukraine.

It was documented how the woman, under the guise of walks with her 6-year-old son, photographed military objects with her phone camera and marked their coordinates on Google Maps.

In exchange for fulfilling all enemy tasks, the agent received "guarantees" from her curator of assistance with her departure to Russia through third countries

- the post says.

However, SBU officers thwarted the enemy's plans and detained the suspect.

During searches, her phone and tablet, which she used to communicate with the enemy, were seized.

Based on the evidence collected by Security Service investigators, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Recall

The SBU counterintelligence detained a Russian strike spotter in Kharkiv, who provided the occupiers with the location of a city council unit. The 45-year-old unemployed woman was recruited via Telegram and maintained contact with the occupiers through a chatbot.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a resident was detained who was adjusting airstrikes and preparing explosives for terrorist attacks on the instructions of the FSB. She faces imprisonment under the article on treason.

Russian special services' new tactics: trying to recruit Ukrainians by posing as the SSU The Russian special services are resorting to new methods of subversive activities, trying to recruit Ukrainian citizens. To do this, they impersonate representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). The SSU press center reported this. According to the SSU, the occupiers are creating fake accounts on social networks and messengers, using the symbols of the SSU and the Ukrainian state. From these accounts, they are trying to enter into contact with Ukrainian citizens, in particular, with internally displaced persons, in order to obtain information about the deployment of the Defense Forces, the socio-political situation, and other sensitive data. The attackers are trying to gain trust by sending fake "certificates" and other forged documents. The SSU emphasizes that all information about the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine is published only on official channels. In particular, on the website ssu.gov.ua and on official social media pages. The Security Service of Ukraine urges citizens to be vigilant and check the information received from unknown sources. If you receive suspicious messages, you should immediately report them to the SSU. 05.06.25, 11:59 • 2281 view

