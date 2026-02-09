Activist Edem Bekirov was arrested by her decision: Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that the "judge" from Crimea received 15 years behind bars

A "judge" of the occupation court of Crimea, whose decisions led to the arrest of Ukrainian servicemen and the persecution of activists, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. Three more judges of the Russian Appellate Military Court are under suspicion. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, who emphasized that "everyone who used the judge's robe as a cover for repression will be held accountable before the law," UNN reports.

Occupation "courts" in Crimea as an instrument of repression. I consider it fundamental to call things by their proper names: those who pass illegal sentences on Ukrainian military personnel and civilians are accomplices in war crimes. Three judges of the Russian Appellate Military Court have been notified of suspicion. In 2024, they effectively upheld an illegal verdict against a Ukrainian prisoner of war, a soldier of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, sentenced to almost 20 years in prison on fabricated "terrorist" charges. - Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, a so-called "judge" of the occupation court of Crimea has also been sentenced in Ukraine to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. It was her decisions that led to the arrest of Ukrainian servicemen and the persecution of pro-Ukrainian activists and journalists, including Crimean Tatar activist and former political prisoner Edem Bekirov.

I am convinced: everyone who used the judge's robe as a cover for repression will be held accountable before the law. - summarized the Prosecutor General.

