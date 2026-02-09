Activist Edem Bekirov was arrested by her decision: Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that the "judge" from Crimea received 15 years behind bars

$43.050.09
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 3224 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 6328 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 19434 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 35020 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 38372 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 54884 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 52980 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42382 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40667 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27138 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 22020 views
Lavrov sees no "bright future" for economic ties with US - ReutersFebruary 9, 10:16 AM • 5836 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 15832 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideo01:13 PM • 14760 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 5612 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 5864 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 16023 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 59445 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 80847 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 97477 views
Actual people
Andriy Shevchenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Italy
France
Sumy Oblast
United States
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion05:00 PM • 140 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 2040 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 2990 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 34306 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 38007 views
Activist Edem Bekirov was arrested by her decision: Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that the "judge" from Crimea received 15 years behind bars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

A judge of the occupying court of Crimea has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for the arrests of Ukrainian military personnel and the persecution of activists. Three judges of the Russian Federation's Appellate Military Court have been notified of suspicion for upholding an illegal verdict against a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

Activist Edem Bekirov was arrested by her decision: Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that the "judge" from Crimea received 15 years behind bars

A "judge" of the occupation court of Crimea, whose decisions led to the arrest of Ukrainian servicemen and the persecution of activists, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. Three more judges of the Russian Appellate Military Court are under suspicion. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, who emphasized that "everyone who used the judge's robe as a cover for repression will be held accountable before the law," UNN reports.

Occupation "courts" in Crimea as an instrument of repression. I consider it fundamental to call things by their proper names: those who pass illegal sentences on Ukrainian military personnel and civilians are accomplices in war crimes. Three judges of the Russian Appellate Military Court have been notified of suspicion. In 2024, they effectively upheld an illegal verdict against a Ukrainian prisoner of war, a soldier of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, sentenced to almost 20 years in prison on fabricated "terrorist" charges.

- Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, a so-called "judge" of the occupation court of Crimea has also been sentenced in Ukraine to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. It was her decisions that led to the arrest of Ukrainian servicemen and the persecution of pro-Ukrainian activists and journalists, including Crimean Tatar activist and former political prisoner Edem Bekirov.

I am convinced: everyone who used the judge's robe as a cover for repression will be held accountable before the law.

- summarized the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 211 individuals involved in atrocities in Bucha and Bucha district have already been identified03.02.26, 17:50 • 3985 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine