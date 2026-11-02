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Acting Prosecutor General Kovalskyi explained what changes he is preparing for the prosecution authorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

Anton Kovalskyi announced the automated assignment of proceedings taking into account prosecutors’ experience, specialization, and workload. Around 30 managers were dismissed following the audit.

Acting Prosecutor General Kovalskyi explained what changes he is preparing for the prosecution authorities
Anton Kovalskyi

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi is preparing a reform of the distribution of criminal proceedings among prosecutors—the system is to be automated. He said this while speaking with journalists, UNN correspondent reports. 

According to Kovalskyi, among the systemic solutions that the prosecution authorities need to implement is Case Allocation—an automated distribution of cases among prosecutors, taking into account, among other things, an employee’s specialization and workload. 

As of now, the heads of prosecution authorities independently appoint a group of prosecutors. Thus, we have a certain specialization—for example, juvenile prosecutors separately, crimes against the foundations of national security separately—but the system is still, so to speak, operating manually. We are working to change this approach. We have international obligations, and we have already developed a mechanism that will be transparent, automated, and digitalized. Based on certain algorithms, the system itself will determine the prosecutors. It will take into account a prosecutor’s workload, experience, and specialization 

– Kovalskyi explained. 

Another priority for the acting Prosecutor General is personnel decisions. In particular, about 30 prosecutors have already been dismissed from administrative positions following an audit. In addition, an audit of the Prosecutor General’s Office is currently underway, which also concerns the distribution of workload and the effectiveness of employees.

 

Kovalskyi undertook personnel reshuffles in the prosecutor's office: who lost their positions and which inspections are ongoing09.10.26, 11:15 • 4248 views

In addition, an audit of the General Inspectorate is underway. According to Kovalskyi, its staff has increased while its effectiveness, on the contrary, has declined. 

We have plans (for reform – Ed.) and we are working on them 

– Kovalskyi said. 

He stressed that his priority is an actual conviction in criminal proceedings. According to Kovalskyi, there is no need to fear acquittals—it is important that investigations be swift, effective, and fair. At the same time, he said, the number of convictions resulting in actual punishment has recently decreased, especially when it comes to criminal proceedings concerning corruption offenses. 

According to Kovalskyi, the President set him two main tasks: the independent functioning of the Prosecutor General’s Office and purging the system of unprofessional personnel. He also added that no one had spoken with him about appointing him Prosecutor General on a permanent basis.

What is known about Kovalskyi

Anton Kovalskyi was born on May 12, 1984, in Vinnytsia. He received his higher education at the National Academy of the Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine, majoring in "Law" (2011).

He began working in the prosecution service in 2011. He rose from senior investigator and senior prosecutor at the Vinnytsia Prosecutor’s Office to deputy prosecutor of Vinnytsia Region and senior positions in oversight divisions.

From September 2020 to October 2021, he served as deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office; from November 2021, he headed the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office. 

From July 1, 2025, he held the position of head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Elena Arhipova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Vinnytsia
Khmelnytskyi