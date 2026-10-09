Kovalskyi undertook personnel reshuffles in the prosecutor's office: who lost their positions and which inspections are ongoing

Eight prosecutors were dismissed from the Prosecutor General's Office as part of the "Carthage" case, and a large-scale personnel audit was launched. Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi reported this on October 9 on social media, UNN reports.

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According to Kovalskyi, after being appointed to the position, he held working meetings with the heads of the PGO's departments and regional prosecutor's offices, analyzed their activities, and began reviewing personnel decisions.

"The prosecutor's office cannot demand accountability from others if it is not ready to demand it from itself. Wherever there are questions regarding integrity, the quality of management, or the accountability of heads, there must be appropriate decisions," Kovalskyi emphasized.

The acting Prosecutor General also reported that, in connection with the circumstances being investigated as part of Operation "Carthage," eight people were dismissed from the prosecutor's offices, seven of whom worked at the PGO. Another four people were dismissed from administrative positions, including the head of the Information Technology Department and the head of the division for combating criminal offenses in the field of cybersecurity. In addition, 24 prosecutors underwent polygraph examinations. The information obtained was handed over to the commission conducting the official investigation.

They also managed to complete the official investigation into Aidyn Khudiiev, the former deputy head of a PGO department. Its results will be submitted to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP), and the position he held has already been abolished. In addition, an official investigation is ongoing into the former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko's departure abroad. The circumstances surrounding the organization of his business trip are currently being examined.

A separate official investigation is being conducted into Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the PGO's Department of International Cooperation, who was detained as part of the "Carthage" case. Investigators are examining the circumstances of his possible use of official powers for private interests and interference in the work of other prosecutors. A disciplinary complaint against him is under consideration by the QDCP. The position he held has also been abolished.

Another area of change was a personnel audit of appointments to administrative positions. Based on its initial results, the PGO dismissed the head of a department and the head of a division of one of the departments. In regional and district prosecutor's offices, 16 prosecutors were dismissed from administrative positions, including the heads of the Vyshhorod District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv Region and the Vyzhnytsia District Prosecutor's Office of Chernivtsi Region. Orders have also already been issued to dismiss the deputy heads of the Khmelnytskyi and Volyn regional prosecutor's offices.

Kovalskyi separately reported the decision to dismiss the heads of the Kharkiv and Volyn regional prosecutor's offices from their administrative positions. According to him, this is only the first stage of reforming the prosecutor's office. Going forward, he plans to continue the personnel audit, evaluate the performance of heads, improve management processes, and strengthen internal security.

The President appointed Anton Kovalskyi as Acting Prosecutor General