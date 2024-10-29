Accessibility for all: why Ukraine needs to strengthen control over new buildings
Kyiv • UNN
The expert spoke about the problems of architectural accessibility in Ukraine and non-compliance with building codes. About 80-85% of new buildings do not meet accessibility standards, and the UN has recognized Ukraine's failure to fulfill its obligations.
Architectural accessibility in Ukraine is a complex and multifaceted problem that requires a systematic approach and a long time to solve. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Yuriy Vasylchenko, a consultant on architectural accessibility and inclusiveness at the National Assembly of People with Disabilities of Ukraine.
According to Yuriy Vasylchenko, ensuring full accessibility of the architectural environment requires many years of gradual work.
“Unfortunately, it is impossible to make it fully accessible in one, two or even 10 years. We can only gradually make it (the architectural environment - ed.) accessible,” he said.
He added that the latest UN report on Ukraine's implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities contains comments on the lack of accessibility of facilities. In particular, the UN recognized that Ukraine does not fully fulfill its obligations. According to Vasylchenko, the problem is not so much the absence of laws as their non-implementation.
“The central government has developed regulatory documents... but the problem is to implement at least what is written,” he explained.
According to Vasylchenko, most attention should be paid to new buildings and reconstructions, as it is possible to make these projects accessible immediately. However, according to him, even among new buildings, about 80-85% of projects contain violations of building codes to ensure accessibility. However, this requires proper state control to ensure that developers comply with all regulations.
According to the expert, public consciousness also needs to change. The idea of accessibility as a vital standard has not yet found wide support. Vasylchenko emphasizes that accessibility is necessary not only for people with disabilities, but also for other groups with limited mobility, such as young parents with strollers, children, and pregnant women: “This must be understood.
He also emphasized that, especially now, accessibility should not be sacrificed for the sake of economy. Mr. Vasylchenko added that it is important not only to consider accessibility, but also to ensure that quality standards are not lowered for the sake of economic gain.
Experts interviewed by UNN have repeatedly emphasized that the central government should pay due attention to barrier-free accessibility in Ukraine, especially now, in the context of a full-scale war waged by Russia against Ukraine. However, local authorities should not be excluded from this process, as they should ensure accessibility in settlements within their capabilities.
The city of Brovary is one example of a city where managers hear the needs of local residents and respond to them.
Earlier, UNN reported that the city authorities of Brovary are developing a program for 4-5 years to improve accessibility and comfortable movement of people with disabilities. In particular, the Brovary community plans to equip special lifts for people with disabilities in apartment buildings. According to Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, this option is optimal for the community's old apartment buildings.
Olena Akopian, an adviser to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek advice more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.
In addition, there is a diving rehabilitation project in the city for Ukrainian soldiers who lost their limbs defending Ukraine from Russian occupiers, family members of the victims, internally displaced persons, and veterans .