Accessibility for all: why Ukraine needs to strengthen control over new buildings

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Accessibility for all: why Ukraine needs to strengthen control over new buildings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 185995 views

The expert spoke about the problems of architectural accessibility in Ukraine and non-compliance with building codes. About 80-85% of new buildings do not meet accessibility standards, and the UN has recognized Ukraine's failure to fulfill its obligations.

Accessibility for all: why Ukraine needs to strengthen control over new buildings

Architectural accessibility in Ukraine is a complex and multifaceted problem that requires a systematic approach and a long time to solve. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Yuriy Vasylchenko, a consultant on architectural accessibility and inclusiveness at the National Assembly of People with Disabilities of Ukraine.

According to Yuriy Vasylchenko, ensuring full accessibility of the architectural environment requires many years of gradual work.

 “Unfortunately, it is impossible to make it fully accessible in one, two or even 10 years. We can only gradually make it (the architectural environment - ed.) accessible,” he said.

He added that the latest UN report on Ukraine's implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities contains comments on the lack of accessibility of facilities. In particular, the UN recognized that Ukraine does not fully fulfill its obligations. According to Vasylchenko, the problem is not so much the absence of laws as their non-implementation. 

“The central government has developed regulatory documents... but the problem is to implement at least what is written,” he explained.

According to Vasylchenko, most attention should be paid to new buildings and reconstructions, as it is possible to make these projects accessible immediately. However, according to him, even among new buildings, about 80-85% of projects contain violations of building codes to ensure accessibility. However, this requires proper state control to ensure that developers comply with all regulations.

According to the expert, public consciousness also needs to change. The idea of accessibility as a vital standard has not yet found wide support. Vasylchenko emphasizes that accessibility is necessary not only for people with disabilities, but also for other groups with limited mobility, such as young parents with strollers, children, and pregnant women: “This must be understood.

He also emphasized that, especially now, accessibility should not be sacrificed for the sake of economy. Mr. Vasylchenko added that it is important not only to consider accessibility, but also to ensure that quality standards are not lowered for the sake of economic gain.

Add

Experts interviewed by UNN have repeatedly emphasized that the central government should pay due attention to barrier-free accessibility in Ukraine, especially now, in the context of a full-scale war waged by Russia against Ukraine. However, local authorities should not be excluded from this process, as they should ensure accessibility in settlements within their capabilities.

The city of Brovary is one example of a city where managers hear the needs of local residents and respond to them.

Earlier, UNN reported that the city authorities of Brovary are developing a program for 4-5 years to improve accessibility and comfortable movement of people with disabilities. In particular, the Brovary community plans to equip special lifts for people with disabilities in apartment buildings. According to Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, this option is optimal for the community's old apartment buildings.

Olena Akopian, an adviser to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek advice more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.

In addition, there is a diving rehabilitation project in the city for Ukrainian soldiers who lost their limbs defending Ukraine from Russian occupiers, family members of the victims, internally displaced persons, and veterans .

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPublications
United Nations
Ukraine
Brovary
