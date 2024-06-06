Absence of the minister of agricultural policy plays into the hands of Poles in the blockade of borders - expert

Poles can play in their favor the absence of the minister of agricultural policy in Ukraine in order to continue the blockade of borders for Ukrainian trucks. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian agrarian Council Denis Marchuk.

"We have an acting minister. But of course, in the conditions of voting, poles can play this card in the context of future negotiations on European integration and exports. Therefore, it would be better for us to have a ministry and an officially approved minister who would have a representative function to participate in negotiations," Marchuk said.

According to him, over the past six months, Polish politicians have actively used the topic of the blockade of borders with Ukraine to communicate with the electorate before the European Parliament elections. The elections will be held on June 6-9, which means that, according to the expert, farmers ' protests will subside from Monday. However, in the autumn before the presidential elections, they may again enter the active phase.

Polish farmers announcedthat they will resume blocking truck traffic on the border with Ukraine from June 4 to 6.

NABU tried to hide the expert examination, which testified to the innocence of ex-minister Solsky

The Last Time dynamics in agreements between Ukraine and Poland was observed in March. On March 27, Polish agriculture minister Czeslaw Sekerski and Ukrainian Agrarian Policy Minister Mykola Solsky held talks in Warsaw.

The next day, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk met with Ukrainian prime minister Denys Schmigal in Warsaw. Following the meeting, Tusk said that Kiev and Warsaw had taken a "step forward" in regulating the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the European Union.

However, the situation changed dramatically next month, and all previous agreements at the level of the leadership of the two countries were actually canceled. The reason was the NABU and Sapo, which in April announced suspicion to Solsky for the events of seven years ago, when he was not yet a minister or a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada. The case of anti-corruption activists concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, which, according to investigators, allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian academy, but were privatized by ATO participants, who allegedly received legal assistance from Solsky. In order for the charges of anti-corruption officers to be confirmed, they first need to prove that this land really belonged to the naan, but so far there are no such data and official documents.

The case, as they say, is "sewn with white threads", NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors cannot provide evidence of their version. In addition, it became known that the investigation tried to "merge" the expert examination, which, obviously, testified to Solsky's innocence. Nevertheless, the public accusations did their job - the Poles took advantage of the formal grounds and withdrew from the negotiations, and Solsky left his post as minister. Since then, there has been no dynamics in the negotiations, so the poles again decided to return to blocking the borders.