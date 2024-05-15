About 8 thousand civilians evacuated from Kharkiv region

About 8 thousand civilians have been evacuated from Kharkiv region since May 10. This was announced by the deputy head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Roman Semenukha during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

If we count from May 10, about 8 thousand civilians have been evacuated from these territories since the beginning of the second invasion. Some of them are from the communities of Bohodukhiv district, the rest are mostly from the northern border of Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts - Semenukha said.

The State Emergency Service reported that women, the elderly, people with limited mobility, people with disabilities, and children were mostly evacuated.

The evacuation has been going on for six days and is taking place in seven communities in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts.

As of 13:30 on May 15, in the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces partially drove the occupiers out of Vovchansk, and defensive actions continue on the outskirts of the city. Russian troops are trying to attack in the direction of Liptsy. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the line, sometimes conducting counteroffensives.