Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 60984 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103459 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146554 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150929 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247092 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173394 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164784 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148235 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113027 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62764 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100579 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 32697 views
04:47 PM • 43934 views
05:32 PM • 36914 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247090 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224048 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210353 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236199 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223121 views
06:49 PM • 60971 views
05:32 PM • 36914 views
04:47 PM • 43934 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112256 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113199 views
About 8 thousand civilians evacuated from Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17154 views

About 8,000 civilians have been evacuated from Kharkiv region since May 10, mostly from the northern border areas of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts, as Russian forces continue their offensive in the region.

About 8 thousand civilians have been evacuated from Kharkiv region since May 10. This was announced by the deputy head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Roman Semenukha during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

If we count from May 10, about 8 thousand civilians have been evacuated from these territories since the beginning of the second invasion. Some of them are from the communities of Bohodukhiv district, the rest are mostly from the northern border of Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts 

- Semenukha said.

The State Emergency Service reported that women, the elderly, people with limited mobility, people with disabilities, and children were mostly evacuated.

The evacuation has been going on for six days and is taking place in seven communities in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts.

AddendumAddendum

As of 13:30 on May 15, in the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces partially drove the occupiers  out of Vovchansk, and defensive actions continue on the outskirts of the city.  Russian troops are trying to attack in the direction of Liptsy. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the line, sometimes conducting counteroffensives.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
chuhuivChuhuiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising