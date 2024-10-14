A wave of “mines” has swept across Ukraine. Pseudo-miners blame Ukrainian journalists who investigated the activities of Russian special services
Kyiv • UNN
There has been a wave of pseudo-mining of government offices, schools and other facilities in Ukraine. The threatening letters mention Radio Liberty journalists who recently published an investigation into Russian recruitment of Ukrainians.
On Monday, October 14, a wave of pseudo-mining threats swept across Ukraine - unknown persons sent letters about "mining" government buildings, schools, various social institutions, and even individual media outlets. The threatening letter, which was sent to hundreds of organizations, mentions Radio Liberty journalists, who are asked to be considered "guilty" of the allegedly impending bombings. This was reported in the editorial office of "Radio Liberty", reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that on October 14, authorities, schools, business centers, hotels, editorial offices (including Radio Liberty), embassies and other facilities and departments throughout Ukraine received a letter informing them of a "threat of a terrorist attack" and "mining".
The letter was signed by an unknown person who called himself a representative of a "terrorist group." The journalists noted that the group has the same name as one of the anti-Ukrainian Telegram channels , which spreads calls to burn Ukrainian military vehicles and persecute the TCC soldiers.
The threatening letter, which was sent to hundreds of organizations, mentions Radio Liberty journalists Iryna Sysak and Valeria Yegoshyna, as well as freelancer Yulia Khymerik, whom the senders "blame" for the allegedly impending bombings.
The publication emphasized that recently an investigation by these journalists was published on Radio Liberty platforms about how Russian special services recruit Ukrainians (including minors) for money to set fire to cars of the Ukrainian military, including TCC employees.
The president of Radio Liberty, Stephen Kapus, has already responded to the situation. He emphasized that the editorial board is ready to cooperate with the authorities in their investigations in every way possible
We are aware that three of our journalists are mentioned in the mass emails with bomb threats. These journalists recently published an investigation into how Russian special services recruit teenagers to set fire to Ukrainian military vehicles. We cannot explain the motivation behind these outrageous threats. We do not succumb to intimidation and support our journalists who will continue to inform the Ukrainian audience fearlessly and impartially
Addendum
As "Skhemy" (Radio Liberty) found out, a person with the same identity as the sender of the threatening letter lives in the Russian-occupied Crimea and has a Russian passport.
In addition, the journalists found that the group that claimed responsibility for the "mass mining" was actively posting messages on social media calling for the burning of Ukrainian military vehicles and showing the results of the arsons.
The journalists also discovered that in early October, representatives of the same "group" sent messages to a number of Ukrainian government agencies offering to "kill for a fee" top security officials and public figures.
Recall
On Monday, after 12:00, reports of "bomb threats" began to arrive at dozens of administrative buildings and educational institutions across Ukraine. Law enforcement officials confirmed the reports in 11 cities.
As of 7:30 p.m., law enforcement officers had checked 60% of the facilities that had received bomb threats. All of the reports checked turned out to be false, and the remaining facilities are being checked.