MFA steps up security at diplomatic missions due to wave of bomb threats
Kyiv • UNN
More than 60 foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine received anonymous bomb threats. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is stepping up security measures and cooperating with law enforcement to conduct inspections.
Due to a “wave” of reports of bomb threats at Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions, Kyiv is strengthening security measures at all diplomatic missions, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, UNN reports .
Details
On Monday, October 14, more than six dozen foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine received anonymous bomb threats; this number continues to grow. Similar letters were received by structural units of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga instructs to strengthen security measures in Ukrainian diplomatic missions
The ministry said that diplomats are in close contact with law enforcement and authorities of host countries to conduct security checks where necessary.
In isolated cases, foreign diplomatic missions had to suspend consular services for a short time, which were resumed immediately after the inspections were completed
The massive wave of anonymous bomb threats did not affect the activities of the Ukrainian diplomatic system and foreign diplomatic missions. The work continues as usual, and all assigned tasks are being fully implemented
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is in contact with Ukraine's law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as well as foreign partners, and is working to clarify the circumstances and purpose of the coordinated wave of anonymous threats and its organizers.
Recall
On Monday, October 14, there were reports of “bombs” in dozens of administrative buildings and educational institutions across Ukraine. Law enforcement officials confirmed the reports in 11 cities.
The National Police of Ukraine conducts inspections of facilities following anonymous bomb threats.