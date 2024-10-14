The Ukrainian Embassy in Austria also received a “bomb threat”
Kyiv • UNN
On October 14, the Embassy of Ukraine in Austria received a report of a possible bomb threat. Consular services were temporarily suspended, and the premises were checked together with the Austrian police.
Recall
Reports of “bomb threats” have been received at dozens of administrative buildings and educational institutions across Ukraine. Law enforcement officials confirmed the reports in 11 cities.
The National Police of Ukraine conducts inspections of facilities following anonymous bomb threats.