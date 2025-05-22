A veteran was beaten in the Lviv region while checking documents of a person liable for military service: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A veteran and volunteer Nestor Dylyk was brutally beaten in Novyi Rozdil, Lviv region. The attack occurred during the notification of those liable for military service, when he asked a man to show his military ID.
In the town of Novyi Rozdil in the Lviv region, on the eve of the night on the street, a volunteer and war veteran Nestor Dydyk was brutally beaten during the notification of those liable for military service. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional TCC.
Details
Senior soldier Nestor Dydyk stopped a civilian man on Shevchenko Avenue and asked him to present his military registration documents
As the TCC described the situation, the man responded to Dydyk's request with rudeness and insults.
A few minutes later, a group of about eight men ran up and began to strike the soldier. He was knocked to the ground and kicked in the head. Only the intervention of the soldiers stopped the attackers. Nestor was hospitalized by ambulance
At the moment, the senior soldier is in the hospital, there are reports of bruises on his face and a broken rib. Doctors are determining the extent of the injuries sustained by the veteran as a result of the incident.
The police have opened a criminal investigation into the attack under Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Addition
Nestor Dydyk is a Maidan activist. Since February 2022, he has been a volunteer in the Russian-Ukrainian war. As part of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he defended the country in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions. Due to his health, he was transferred to the TCC and SP.
Such facts of attacks on servicemen will not go unpunished for the attackers. Responsibility will be inevitable and with real terms
Let's remind
