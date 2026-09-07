A Ukrainian company was among the winners of a NATO competition on blocking enemy airfields

$44.560.1751.790.15
ukenru
05:44 PM • 2030 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has once again submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a package of bills on abolishing duty-free exemptions for parcels worth up to €150
03:49 PM • 14885 views
Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 17723 views
U.S. contacts with Ukraine and the Russian Federation have thawed the negotiation process, but there has been no breakthrough so far, says a political scientist
01:47 PM • 16931 views
I am not clinging to my position — Kravchenko commented on whether he is ready to resign as Prosecutor General following searches at the Prosecutor General's Office
01:02 PM • 27047 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10
September 7, 08:53 AM • 23829 views
Kyiv is preparing reserves of water and food in case of emergencies
September 7, 06:56 AM • 26147 views
Ukr Ukrainians can receive almost UAH 20,000 for heating — who is eligible for assistance and where to apply
September 7, 01:21 AM • 37641 views
"Let’s have a rematch in November": Fury challenges Usyk to a third fight
September 6, 11:12 PM • 38873 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: shopping center catches firePhotoVideo
September 6, 10:05 PM • 22507 views
Witkoff and Kushner departed Kyiv by the "Peace Express" trainPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.4m/s
60%
755mm
Popular news
Kallas canceled the launch of the EU defense group due to pressure from diplomats - PoliticoSeptember 7, 09:51 AM • 17224 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businessesSeptember 7, 11:15 AM • 28541 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles12:38 PM • 25565 views
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round schedule01:32 PM • 20404 views
The US is preparing a new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: what is known about the timeline04:05 PM • 8062 views
Publications
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round schedule01:32 PM • 20412 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 1001:02 PM • 27039 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles12:38 PM • 25576 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businessesSeptember 7, 11:15 AM • 28549 views
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 63116 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 53043 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 50807 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 59956 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 77570 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 72669 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Iron dome
DJI Mavic

A Ukrainian company was among the winners of a NATO competition on blocking enemy airfields

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The winners of NATO's Persistent Airfield Denial competition were teams from the Czech Republic, Poland, and Ukraine. Their solutions will be tested and proven in combat.

A Ukrainian company was among the winners of a NATO competition on blocking enemy airfields

Companies from the Czech Republic, Poland and Ukraine became the winners of the Persistent Airfield Denial (the permanent blocking of enemy airfields) innovation competition held by NATO Allied Command Transformation and the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC), UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

The key feature of Persistent Airfield Denial is Ukraine’s combat experience 

As noted by the Ministry of Defence, the particular focus of Persistent Airfield Denial is on the autonomy of solutions, the possibility of scaling them up, their resilience to electronic warfare, as well as their ability to operate under conditions of limited access to navigation and communications systems.

The key feature of the challenge was the involvement of Ukrainian combat experience in evaluating the proposed technologies. The novelty of the solutions and the possibility of applying them in a modern combat environment were assessed.

What solutions did the winners of Persistent Airfield Denial present?

The Czech team LPP Holding took first place, presenting a long-range solution designed to operate with minimal dependence on external control.

Second place was awarded to innovators from Poland, who presented a comprehensive proposal for the pre-planned destruction of elements of the enemy’s airfield infrastructure.

Third place went to developers from Ukraine, who proposed an artificial intelligence module for target guidance. The solution is intended to increase the autonomy and accuracy of strike systems.

60 competition applications – 9 teams in the final 

The organizers received more than 60 applications for the competition. During the challenge’s final in Warsaw, Poland, nine teams presented their solutions.

The Ukrainian experts and jury members included representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in particular representatives of the Air Force Command, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Omega unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, and other formations of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

On behalf of NATO, the finalists’ proposals were evaluated by representatives of the Alliance’s Commands, as well as the NATO DIANA Defence Innovation Accelerator.

The next stage will be the testing and combat validation of the solutions, which will make it possible to assess their effectiveness and potential for further scaling, the Ministry of Defence concluded.

On the eve of "Ramstein," Ukraine handed NATO a list of urgent air defense needs07.09.26, 12:32 • 3410 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Warsaw
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Poland