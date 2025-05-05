A Ukrainian bookshelf has appeared in the National Library of the Czech Republic

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska visited the National Library of the Czech Republic, where the opening of the Ukrainian book shelf took place. The library management constantly holds thematic Ukrainian events. In particular, there is currently an exhibition dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Ukrainian conductor, composer and ethnographer Oleksandr Koshyts, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

Olena Zelenska got acquainted with the work of the library and the Archa project - a system of unique scanners, with the use of which the Czech Republic helps Ukraine to restore and digitize first prints damaged by Russian attacks.

Together with the director of the National Library Tomash Foltyn, the President's wife took part in the opening of the Ukrainian book shelf.

"I am grateful that the National Library of the Czech Republic is joining our global project, which already has 50,000 books on 240 shelves in 57 countries of the world and the UNESCO library. Our shelves are created not only to protect the Ukrainian word - they are for understanding between countries and cultures, for the opportunity to learn the truth from primary sources, without distortions and stereotypes", - the first lady summed up.

