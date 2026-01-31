$42.850.00
January 30, 06:51 PM
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Third of the battles on the front are in the Pokrovsk and South Slobozhansky directions: maps from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Over the past day, 204 combat engagements were recorded on the front, which is fewer than the day before. The most intense battles took place in the Pokrovsk and South Slobozhansky directions.

Third of the battles on the front are in the Pokrovsk and South Slobozhansky directions: maps from the General Staff

204 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is a quarter less than the day before, the hottest spots being the Pokrovsk and South-Slobozhansky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their morning summary on January 31, showing a map of military operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 204 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike, using one missile, 69 air strikes, and dropped 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6731 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4098 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 114 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Prosiana, Havrylivka, Novoselevka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Rizdvyanka, Barvynivka, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipilske, Dorozhnyanka, Charivne, Zarichne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four UAV control points and two areas of concentration of Russian invaders' personnel.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one air strike yesterday, using three guided aerial bombs, and conducted 104 shellings, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders 25 times, in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, and towards Kruhle, Ternova, Hryhorivka, Fyholivka, Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were six enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted nine attacks. They tried to break into our defense in the area of Zarichne, Tverdokhlibove, and towards Druzhlyubivka, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Zakitne and in the area of Dronivka, Yampil, and Svyato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 46 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards Ivanivka, Novopidhorodne, and Rodynske.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks over the past day in the areas of Rybne, Zlahoda, and towards Oleksandrihrad and Novy Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers - in the area of Huliaipole and towards Zelene, Dobropillia, Huliaipilske, and Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Stepnohirsk and in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful offensive action yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Occupant losses: Russian troops lost 880 soldiers and almost 700 UAVs in a day31.01.26, 07:42 • 2298 views

Julia Shramko

