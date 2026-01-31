Occupant losses: Russian troops lost 880 soldiers and almost 700 UAVs in a day

$42.850.08
January 30, 06:51 PM • 14320 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 25303 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 25541 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 18915 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 19182 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 19238 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 20444 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 21124 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 22170 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 26205 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 25541 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 19060 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 24570 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 28290 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 85208 views
Occupant losses: Russian troops lost 880 soldiers and almost 700 UAVs in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

On January 30, Russian troops suffered losses of 880 soldiers and 694 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.01.26 are estimated at 1,239,590 personnel.

Occupant losses: Russian troops lost 880 soldiers and almost 700 UAVs in a day

On January 30, Russian troops lost 880 soldiers and 694 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.01.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1239590 (+880) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11619 (+5)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23977 (+8)
        • artillery systems ‒ 36768 (+20)
          • MLRS ‒ 1632 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1290 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 119928 (+694)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4205 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 76377 (+58)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4054 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian advances slowed down in late December 2025 and early January 2026. This was likely due to less favorable weather conditions and the cessation of efforts to meet "arbitrary deadlines" at the end of the year.

                              More than 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in peace with Russia and consider its goal to be the destruction of Ukraine as a nation - survey16.01.26, 11:14 • 11925 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine