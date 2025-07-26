$41.770.01
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
A third of British MPs demand recognition of Palestine's independence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

More than a third of British Members of Parliament, about 220 people from nine parties, have signed a letter to Keir Starmer demanding recognition of the Palestinian state. They consider this an important step towards implementing the two-state principle.

A third of British MPs demand recognition of Palestine's independence

More than a third of British MPs have signed a letter to Keir Starmer demanding recognition of a Palestinian state. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

About 220 MPs from nine political parties supported the appeal - more than half of them represent the Labour Party. They are convinced that the recognition of Palestine by Great Britain will be a "powerful signal" and an important step towards the implementation of the two-state principle.

This letter increases pressure on the Prime Minister after France announced its intention to recognize Palestinian statehood within a few months.

In a previous statement after an urgent phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Christian Democrat leader Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer emphasized that the recognition of Palestine should take place within a "broader plan" that would eventually lead to the creation of two states.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to recognize a Palestinian state in September at the UN General Assembly. This decision drew sharp condemnation from Israel and the US, but received a positive-neutral reaction from European allies.

"What he says doesn't matter": Trump reacted to Macron's statement on Palestine25.07.25, 19:38 • 2678 views

News of the World
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
The State of Palestine
