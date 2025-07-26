A third of British MPs demand recognition of Palestine's independence

More than a third of British MPs have signed a letter to Keir Starmer demanding recognition of a Palestinian state. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

About 220 MPs from nine political parties supported the appeal - more than half of them represent the Labour Party. They are convinced that the recognition of Palestine by Great Britain will be a "powerful signal" and an important step towards the implementation of the two-state principle.

This letter increases pressure on the Prime Minister after France announced its intention to recognize Palestinian statehood within a few months.

In a previous statement after an urgent phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Christian Democrat leader Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer emphasized that the recognition of Palestine should take place within a "broader plan" that would eventually lead to the creation of two states.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to recognize a Palestinian state in September at the UN General Assembly. This decision drew sharp condemnation from Israel and the US, but received a positive-neutral reaction from European allies.

