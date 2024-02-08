A series of explosions in Odesa region, air defense is working

Several explosions have occurred in Odesa, Suspilne correspondents report, UNN reports . Air alert has been declared in the region.

Details

The Southern Defense Forces reported that they are conducting combat operations in areas where the movement of attack drones is detected.

Interesting shots of air defense should not cost you your life! Take care of yourself, stay in shelters, do not interfere with the Defense Forces the statement said.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, called on residents of Odesa and Odesa district not to leave safe places until the deadline.

And the spokesman for the operational headquarters of the Odesa regional military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on his telegram channel that air defense was operating in the region.

A dormitory caught fire in Odesa region: 20 people evacuated and a child rescued