A dormitory caught fire in Odesa region: 20 people evacuated and a child rescued

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106247 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114813 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157412 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160623 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258646 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175631 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166515 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148483 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230780 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 52679 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 59585 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 57912 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 35799 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 48660 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258646 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230780 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216457 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241993 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228464 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106247 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 80292 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 85937 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114650 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115477 views
A dormitory caught fire in Odesa region: 20 people evacuated and a child rescued

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26698 views

In Odesa region, a fire broke out in a dormitory and engulfed belongings in one room. Rescuers evacuated 20 people and saved a child.

In Odesa region, a fire broke out in a dormitory, where the fire engulfed belongings in one of the rooms. Rescuers evacuated 20 people and rescued a child. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A fire broke out in a dormitory in Reni, Izmail district, Odesa region. The incident occurred as a result of a fire in one of the rooms on the 4th floor of the building.

While extinguishing the fire, rescuers evacuated 20 people and rescued a boy born in 2014.

Add

According to preliminary data, the fire was extinguished over an area of 20 square meters. The cause of the fire and the amount of damage are currently being investigated by experts.

Fire in a high-rise building in Vinnytsia claims a life, 55 residents evacuated05.02.24, 10:10 • 41614 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Society
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
odesaOdesa

