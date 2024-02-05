A dormitory caught fire in Odesa region: 20 people evacuated and a child rescued

In Odesa region, a fire broke out in a dormitory, where the fire engulfed belongings in one of the rooms. Rescuers evacuated 20 people and rescued a child. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A fire broke out in a dormitory in Reni, Izmail district, Odesa region. The incident occurred as a result of a fire in one of the rooms on the 4th floor of the building.

While extinguishing the fire, rescuers evacuated 20 people and rescued a boy born in 2014.

According to preliminary data, the fire was extinguished over an area of 20 square meters. The cause of the fire and the amount of damage are currently being investigated by experts.

