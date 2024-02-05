Fire in a high-rise building in Vinnytsia claims a life, 55 residents evacuated

In Vinnytsia, a high-rise building burned down the night before, 55 people were evacuated, and one person died in the fire, the State Emergency Service reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

In the evening, on February 4, a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Vinnytsia, in one of the apartments on the third floor. Emergency services received a report of a fire on Bratslavska Street on February 4 at 19:09.

"Rescuers found a man without signs of life on the floor in the corridor and took him out of the smoky house and onto the street. Doctors tried to resuscitate the man, but failed to save his life," the SES reported.

Rescuers reportedly promptly evacuated 55 residents of the building.

The fire was extinguished at 19:49.

The fire was allegedly caused by a violation of fire safety rules, the State Emergency Service said.

Residential building catches fire in Donetsk region: three people, including a child, burned to death