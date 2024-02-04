Residential building catches fire in Donetsk region: three people, including a child, burned to death

In Sofiyivka, Donetsk region, three people died in a fire. One of them is a child. This was reported by the press service of the region's rescuers, UNN reports.

Sofiyivka: 3 people died in fire, including a child - wrote in the State Emergency Service of Donetsk region.

Details

It is noted that the fire occurred in Kramatorsk district this morning. A private house caught fire in the village of Sofiyivka. The flames engulfed the house over the entire area.

The rescuers who came to attend the fire found the bodies of 2 adults and one child in the house.

The fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.