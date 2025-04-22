A series of explosions in Kharkiv: Russians massively attacked the city with drones, one person injured

Russian troops launched a series of drone strikes on Kharkiv, including the Shevchenkivskyi district, with reports of at least five explosions and one injured person, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Terekhov initially reported two strikes on Kharkiv. Later, he noted that "a massive attack by enemy drones is ongoing," listing three more strikes.

"Another explosion has occurred in Kharkiv! Preliminarily, a UAV struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. Relevant services are heading to the impact site," wrote Syniehubov.

"There is information about one injured person," wrote Terekhov.

"Kharkiv is under attack by enemy drones. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured as a result of the UAV strike," confirmed Syniehubov.

