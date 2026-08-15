A Russian drone attacked a farm in Zaporizhzhia district, injuring a man
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of August 15, a Russian drone struck the grounds of a farm in Hrizne, Zaporizhzhia district. Hangars containing machinery were damaged, a fire broke out, and a 61-year-old man was injured.
The enemy struck Zaporizhzhia district on the evening of Saturday, August 15. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, one person was injured in the attack.
Premises and agricultural machinery were damaged: the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district. A Russian drone struck the grounds of a farm in Hrізne. Hangars containing agricultural machinery and equipment were damaged. A fire broke out. A 61-year-old man was injured
Earlier, he warned of the threat of guided aerial bomb (KAB) strikes on Zaporizhzhia region and the city of Zaporizhzhia.
We remind you
As a result of a strike on agricultural machinery during the harvest in Zaporizhzhia district, one man was killed and another was injured.
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