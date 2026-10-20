"A Real Disgrace" — Professional Model Criticizes Kylie Jenner's Appearance at Victoria's Secret

$45.000.1450.530.03
ukenru
08:12 PM • 930 views
Trump made new absurd statements about Ukraine while Zelenskyy was meeting with Witkoff
07:55 PM • 2602 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 64 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and struck enemy equipment as well — General Staff
07:30 PM • 6820 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo
05:50 PM • 19518 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected
05:36 PM • 16576 views
Washington is preparing a new step toward ending the war: what Ukraine and the United States agreed on in Oslo
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 17701 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
04:52 PM • 10939 views
NATO will deploy aircraft and drones to the Black Sea following attacks on shipping
03:36 PM • 16954 views
Military personnel’s leave abroad: what documents need to be prepared for travel
03:21 PM • 15144 views
Four districts in Kyiv partially without power due to the Russian attack — where electric public transport services have been suspended
02:43 PM • 13163 views
Zelenskyy’s meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Witkoff has begun in NorwayPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
3.1m/s
82%
761mm
Popular news
From Poltava Oblast to Lutsk — options for short trips around UkrainePhotoOctober 20, 10:39 AM • 31686 views
Rubio said that the United States must weigh Ukraine’s need for air defense missiles against that of othersOctober 20, 11:44 AM • 19182 views
F1 Grand Prix in Austin: weekend schedule and the championship standingsPhotoVideoOctober 20, 12:13 PM • 28737 views
From pregnancy to the first birthday — what payments can be received and how to applyPhotoOctober 20, 12:15 PM • 23038 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 23300 views
Publications
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo07:30 PM • 6830 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected05:50 PM • 19522 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 17704 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 23407 views
Can one be discharged from military service while being Absent Without Leave (AWOL), and what are the nuances: a lawyer explains
Exclusive
October 20, 01:08 PM • 24057 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Jonas Gahr Støre
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oslo
Norway
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince Harry said he wanted to "let go of the past" and reconcile with his father and brother08:10 PM • 368 views
Gray hair and a soft hat — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson transformed beyond recognition for a new rolePhoto07:08 PM • 2556 views
"A Real Disgrace" — Professional Model Criticizes Kylie Jenner's Appearance at Victoria's Secret06:40 PM • 4048 views
A large-scale museum dedicated to The Beatles will open in Liverpool in 2028Photo03:55 PM • 11088 views
Robert Kennedy's granddaughter died at the age of 42 — what is known about her and her lifePhoto03:13 PM • 12072 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
The New York Times
Social network

"A Real Disgrace" — Professional Model Criticizes Kylie Jenner's Appearance at Victoria's Secret

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4048 views

Model Adrianne Curry criticized the participation of Kylie Jenner and transgender model Alex Consani in the Victoria's Secret show. She accused the brand of relying on celebrities.

"A Real Disgrace" — Professional Model Criticizes Kylie Jenner's Appearance at Victoria's Secret
Kylie Jenner

Fans of entrepreneur and television host Kylie Jenner may have enjoyed her appearance on the runway during the Victoria's Secret show, but model Adrianne Curry considers it a real disgrace, UNN reports, citing TMZ.

The winner of the show "America's Next Top Model" sharply criticized the famous brand during a livestream on Monday. She said that she did not even want to have anything to do with Victoria's Secret, since "the damn Kardashians" now walk for them.

Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss cover03.04.26, 12:23 • 61817 views

According to Adrianne, Kylie is "not a model at all" and does not have a "model's looks."

She also took aim at the transgender model who walked the runway. Although she did not name her, it is quite obvious that she was referring to Alex Consani — the holder of the 2024 "Model of the Year" title.

Adrianne claims that Kylie and Alex are in no way more beautiful than the "classic" Victoria's Secret models. She also expressed regret that the company is relying exclusively on famous personalities instead of giving someone unknown a chance.

In addition, she sharply criticized the fact that Kylie wore the Fantasy Bra — the famous diamond-encrusted bra that, according to Adrianne, usually goes to the show's "main star."

Adrianne concluded her angry speech by saying that the company had turned into a laughingstock — although she herself was clearly not laughing at all.

"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first time29.09.26, 05:04 • 93487 views

TMZ previously reported that Kylie showed off her figure onstage in Los Angeles, while Kris Jenner and Timothée Chalamet supported her.

Other celebrities who are not professional models also took part in the show — including Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, and the members of the group Katseye — but Kylie was the one who provoked the most outrage from Adrianne.

Antonina Tumanova

UNN Lite
Brand
Victoria's Secret