"A Real Disgrace" — Professional Model Criticizes Kylie Jenner's Appearance at Victoria's Secret

Kylie Jenner

Fans of entrepreneur and television host Kylie Jenner may have enjoyed her appearance on the runway during the Victoria's Secret show, but model Adrianne Curry considers it a real disgrace, UNN reports, citing TMZ.

The winner of the show "America's Next Top Model" sharply criticized the famous brand during a livestream on Monday. She said that she did not even want to have anything to do with Victoria's Secret, since "the damn Kardashians" now walk for them.

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According to Adrianne, Kylie is "not a model at all" and does not have a "model's looks."

She also took aim at the transgender model who walked the runway. Although she did not name her, it is quite obvious that she was referring to Alex Consani — the holder of the 2024 "Model of the Year" title.

Adrianne claims that Kylie and Alex are in no way more beautiful than the "classic" Victoria's Secret models. She also expressed regret that the company is relying exclusively on famous personalities instead of giving someone unknown a chance.

In addition, she sharply criticized the fact that Kylie wore the Fantasy Bra — the famous diamond-encrusted bra that, according to Adrianne, usually goes to the show's "main star."

Adrianne concluded her angry speech by saying that the company had turned into a laughingstock — although she herself was clearly not laughing at all.

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TMZ previously reported that Kylie showed off her figure onstage in Los Angeles, while Kris Jenner and Timothée Chalamet supported her.

Other celebrities who are not professional models also took part in the show — including Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, and the members of the group Katseye — but Kylie was the one who provoked the most outrage from Adrianne.