A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8

A period of significant changes is underway, and this period can be challenging and emotionally intense. Read about what awaits us from February 2 to 8 on UNN in the horoscope for all zodiac signs, prepared by professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko.

General energy of the week: a time of great changes and a reboot of reality

This week will bring a powerful wave of transformations. Events can unfold quickly, sharply, and unusually – as if the world is entering a new scenario. This is due to the high concentration of Aquarius energy, which is a sign of the future, new systems, collective strength, and a renewal of the rules of the game.

That is why this period is not about "normal rhythm," but about changes that can affect people's lives, politics, economics, and social processes.

Main event of the week: full moon in Leo

On February 2 at 00:09 Kyiv time, we will have a full moon in the sign of Leo. An emotional peak awaits us; the full moon enhances emotionality, anxiety, the desire to defend one's rightness, and sharpness in words and actions.

Against this background, any news or conflict situations may feel stronger than usual. Therefore, the beginning of the week may be psychologically difficult – with an internal feeling of a "turning point."

The most difficult days of the week

The end of the week may be the most difficult: February 7 and 8, and possibly February 9. During this period, destruction may intensify, and technical failures may occur – that is, risks associated with electricity supply and infrastructure in general will worsen.

That is why at the end of the week it is important to be as attentive and collected as possible – especially in everything related to safety, travel, equipment, and electrical appliances. In general, Ukraine has been under the influence of retrograde Uranus for some time – and this is one of the most destructive planets. Its influence will be felt for some time, and this requires greater endurance and cohesion from us.

In addition, Mercury is currently influencing Ukraine, which means loud statements and resonant scandals, as well as exacerbated financial and economic issues.

At the same time, it is during this period that international cooperation and assistance may intensify.

Aries

You will receive impetus from people and situations. Important conversations, meetings, and news are possible. But do not rush to react emotionally in the first days of the week.

Advice: don't argue - manage the process wisely.

Taurus

The week touches on the theme of stability: money, plans, support. The beginning may be nervous, but then everything will fall into place.

Advice: don't waste energy on worries - spend it on order.

Gemini

Ideas are pouring in one after another, but it is important not to scatter. The week gives a chance to change direction, especially in studies, work, and plans.

Advice: choose one goal and stay focused.

Cancer

Increased sensitivity at the start of the week is normal. You feel a lot, and this will help you understand who is yours and who is not.

Advice: don't keep emotions to yourself, but don't act rashly either.

Leo

The week begins on your strong wave – you can be a very noticeable figure. But it is important not to go into drama.

Advice: don't prove it, just do your thing.

Virgo

The week teaches a simple truth: first order – then peace. The first days of the week can be tense, but you will quickly pull yourself together.

Advice: put your routine in order and it will be easier.

Libra

It can swing between "I want peace" and "I want change." This is a normal transitional state. Inspiration will appear in the second half of the week.

Advice: don't close your heart, but protect your boundaries.

Scorpio

The week can bring up old themes: resentment, distrust, fears. But this will bring purification.

Advice: don't hold on to what drains you. You are stronger than you think.

Sagittarius

The week is active: news, movement, contact. At the start, be more careful with words – people may react more sharply.

Advice: speak briefly, clearly, and without unnecessary emotions.

Capricorn

Focus on finances and stability. The week may bring sudden expenses or the need to urgently resolve something.

Advice: don't rush with purchases - it's better to check everything twice.

Aquarius

You are like on the crest of a wave: events push for a strong renewal. The first days of the week can be emotional, but then clarity will come: what to leave and what to change.

Advice: take at least one step into a new format of life.

Pisces

The week requires inner discipline and calm. The emotional background can fluctuate, but if you put your affairs and thoughts in order, you will get a strong result.

Advice: remove unnecessary things in your space, contacts, and head.

