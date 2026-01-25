The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026

A turning point awaits us, a moment in which we will see our future taking shape. Ksenia Bazylenko, a professional astrologer, told UNN readers what exactly awaits us in the period from January 26 to February 1.

The main theme of the week: maximum concentration of energy and acceleration of events

The grand parade of planets continues: the Sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Pluto. Such a cluster creates an extremely high concentration of energy, due to which events not only accelerate but also become more large-scale and fateful.

Pluto adds depth and power to processes. We may see processes that will affect large groups of people, changes in systems, or situations that will become a point of no return.

This week is influenced by an extremely strong concentration of energy, which feels like a sharp acceleration of processes in the world and in personal life. Events may unfold faster than usual, and decisions will be made in a very short time. - explains the astrologer.

This is a period when it becomes obvious: old scenarios no longer work as before, and new ones are actively forming before our eyes.

Aquarius as a leading theme: freedom, future, new formats

Aquarius is a sign of the future, freedom, technology, collective power, and unconventional solutions.

That is why this week new models of interaction between people are activated, probably due to the strengthening role of collectives and associations. There will also be an update of social processes and a change in the rules of the game in political and economic structures.

Continued formation of new political scenarios

What I spoke about earlier - the birth of new political and social formats - has already begun to manifest itself in real events. The world is entering a phase where old agreements cease to be effective, and new mechanisms of interaction are only forming. - explains the astrologer.

As an example, she cites the new international association proposed by US President Donald Trump - the "Peace Council."

How Trump can be removed from the presidency without impeachment using the 25th Amendment

This is one of the clear signals that the global system is moving into a new architecture of decisions and alliances. - explains Bazylenko.

Global themes of the week: war, peace, economy, resources

This week, issues that affect the future of the world come to the fore.

The main topics that will be on the agenda and will quickly replace each other are:

war and peace;

financial stability and economic risks;

strategic resources and their distribution;

international alliances and negotiations;

changing balance of international influence of individual countries.

This is a time when decisions can be sharp but historically important, explains the astrologer.

The sharpest point of the week: the power wave of Mars and Pluto

One of the most tense themes of the week is the exacerbation of power processes. This period can bring sharp turns that are difficult to control. That is why it can feel dangerous. - explains Ksenia Bazylenko.

During this period, conflicts may escalate, revolutionary and protest sentiments may intensify. There is also a possibility of increased military tension, the implementation of aggressive decisions, and силових scenarios. At the same time, there will be a regrouping of forces of influence and the formation of new alliances.

Also, during this period, complex natural phenomena may become more active in various regions of the world.

Renewal in the sphere of feelings and creativity: new life formats

In the general movement of events, the rapprochement of Venus and Mercury in Aquarius is activated (most strongly felt at the end of this period).

This can bring:

unusual acquaintances;

a new level of communication;

ease in love and sympathy;

creative uplift and a desire to create new things;

a feeling that life opens unexpected doors.

Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs

One of the key events of the period: Neptune's transition into Aries

It is especially important to emphasize: this period takes place against the background of one of the most significant changes of the year - Neptune's transition into the sign of Aries from January 26, 2026, and will remain in this sign until March 2039. - says Ksenia Bazylenko.

This factor, according to the astrologer, launches a new era in the themes of faith, meanings, and worldview.

Neptune in Aries can manifest as:

the birth of a new ideology;

new spiritual movements and associations;

renewal of religious formats and new searches for truth;

a desire for honesty and specificity;

the formation of clear goals and a desire to act boldly.

But at the same time, this transition can give a strong impetus to radicalism: society becomes more direct, sharp, and ready to defend its idea to the end.

This week is one of the strongest and most dynamic periods of winter. On the one hand, the world is entering a stage of new alliances, negotiations, and global changes. On the other hand, exacerbations, protests, conflict situations, and dangerous scenarios are possible, requiring maximum attention. This is a time when the future is born before our eyes, through events, decisions, and new rules. - summarized the astrologer.

Aries

New opportunities open up for you through people and joint projects. The week can bring support, important acquaintances, or an idea that will "launch" a new stage.

Advice: don't do everything yourself - unite. It is the team that will strengthen you.

Taurus

For you, this is a week of changes in status, work, and important decisions. New proposals or directions may appear that initially seem unusual.

Advice: don't be afraid of the new. It is where it is scary that a leap into a better future can happen.

Gemini

This week expands horizons: new knowledge, ideas, a desire to plan the future. You want movement, new meanings, and freedom.

Advice: listen to your curiosity - it is your compass now. Don't underestimate your plans.

Cancer

Issues of trust, emotional intimacy, and internal transformations are exacerbated. Views on important things may change, but this will benefit you.

Advice: don't cling to what exhausts you. Honesty with yourself is a step towards a new life.

Leo

The week highlights the theme of relationships: partnership, reciprocity, choice. Important conversations or the realization of who is truly by your side are possible.

Advice: don't fight for attention, but choose equality. Where there is respect, there will be strength.

Virgo

Time to put things in order in everyday life. The week will help you build a routine, plan better, and find a new pace without overload.

Advice: small healthy habits will give great results. Start with something simple.

Libra

Inspiration returns, a desire for beauty, lightness, and joy. This is a good week for creativity, romance, updating your style and mood.

Advice: allow yourself to be happy without explanations. Joy is also a resource.

Scorpio

Attention goes to home, family, internal support. You may want quiet, warmth, stability. Now is a good time to deal with household matters and restore energy.

Advice: don't go to extremes - choose calm. Your space should support you.

Sagittarius

The week brings a stream of news, meetings, communication. Your words now have a stronger impact than usual. Important agreements are possible.

Advice: speak clearly and to the point. What you say this week can change your direction.

Capricorn

The financial theme is activated: money, purchases, values, new earning opportunities. A desire to respect your work more and stop "pulling everything silently" may appear.

Advice: raise your bar. You are worth more, and it's time to accept it.

Aquarius

For you, this is a special week and a special start to the year. You are in the center of events and attention, as if life illuminates your path. This is a period when you can restart yourself: style, thoughts, goals, direction.

Advice: don't doubt yourself. This week it is important for you to act boldly and in a new way. Your year promises to be unique and eventful.

Pisces

You seem to feel the world and people more deeply - your intuition is enhanced. This is a time to finish what is superfluous, let go of old fears and internal doubts. The week is suitable for clearing space, quiet, and restoring strength.

Advice: less haste - more internal order. Your strength is now in calm.

Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope