A passenger fell under a train in the Kyiv metro, three stations of the "green line" are closed
Kyiv • UNN
An incident occurred at the "Vyrlytsia" metro station - a passenger fell under a train. As a result, three stations of the "green line" are temporarily closed, and train services are only operating to "Kharkivska."
At the Kyiv metro station "Vyrlytsia", a passenger was hit by a train. This was reported by the capital's city administration, informs UNN.
Details
They noted that currently the metro stations "Vyrlytsia", "Boryspilska" and "Chervonyi Khutir" are closed for passenger entry.
Train services on the "green line" are organized between the stations "Syrets" and "Kharkivska". All necessary services are heading to the scene
KCSA also assured that information about the restoration of normal operations in the capital's subway will be communicated additionally.
Recall
From March 1, the second vestibule at the metro station "Teremky" has resumed operation, leading to the shopping center "Magelan". Entry and exit through both vestibules operate from morning until evening according to a specified schedule.
There is a shortage of about 20% of workers in the capital's metro: which vacancies are in demand07.03.25, 15:58 • 131147 views