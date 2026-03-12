$43.980.1150.930.10
A number of MEPs condemned Hungary's actions regarding the detention of Ukrainian cash collectors. Official Kyiv reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

35 MEPs demand the return of the confiscated 75 million dollars and 9 kg of gold. Budapest's actions were called banditry and robbery.

A number of MEPs condemned Hungary's actions regarding the detention of Ukrainian cash collectors. Official Kyiv reacted

35 Members of the European Parliament have condemned Hungary's actions against seven employees of Ukraine's Oschadbank who were detained in that country. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

I am grateful to 35 MEPs for expressing a clear position on Hungary's banditry, the detention and ill-treatment of seven Ukrainian citizens last week, and the embezzlement of money and gold from the state-owned Oschadbank. Such a resolute statement reflects a principled European position in defense of the rule of law and our common values.

- Sybiha wrote.

He added that lawlessness in Hungary has crossed all possible boundaries, and this needs to be discussed, not tolerated.

In this regard, we rely on strong voices in Europe who take a principled stand.

- Sybiha stated.

In a letter signed by 35 MEPs to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, it is stated that the MEPs express deep concern about the intolerable, illegal, and provocative actions of the Hungarian government, which on March 5, 2025, detained Ukrainian cashiers and confiscated assets belonging to the state-owned Ukrainian bank Oschadbank - approximately 35 million euros, 40 million US dollars, and nine kilograms of gold.

We view this outrageous and hostile act against Ukraine - a country currently resisting Russian aggression, defending European values and freedoms, and striving to meet the criteria for EU membership - as a violation of good neighborly relations. Such actions cast a negative shadow on the entire European community, as they contradict EU customs procedures and international transportation rules.

- the letter states.

The document emphasizes that the actions of the Hungarian government and the ruling Fidesz party, which introduced a bill to retroactively legalize the confiscation of Ukrainian assets, can only be described as daylight robbery.

We expect you to take active steps to ensure an urgent resolution of the situation by calling on the Hungarian government to return the money and gold to their rightful owner - Oschadbank. We also expect the European Commission under your leadership to conduct a thorough assessment of the Hungarian government's actions, which constitute a further degradation of the rule of law and an escalation of lawlessness in Hungary. These actions must have clear and fair consequences. We are ready to cooperate for an urgent resolution of this issue and, as always, to provide all necessary support to Ukraine in its efforts to resist Russian war and aggression and to ensure lasting and just peace.

- the deputies summarized.

Recall

Oschadbank announced the baseless detention of two armored cash-in-transit vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

Hungary stated that the seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with cash-in-transit vehicles carrying a consignment of money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.

The armored cash-in-transit vehicles, which were illegally detained in Hungary, have already been handed over to representatives of Oschadbank and Ukrainian diplomats. According to the bank's press service, the vehicles sustained damage, so an assessment of the damage caused will be made, but as for the funds and valuables, Hungary has not yet returned them.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Gold
State Border of Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Oschadbank
European Parliament
European Commission
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine